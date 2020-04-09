VIDEO. Bizar: Nieuw-Zeelandse vrouw gebruikt dit om haar kapsel ‘af te zagen’

Isolation got me like.... . . . . . . Not that I feel I need to explain myself, but I was supposed to get my hair cut prior to going into lockdown and got so down about it that I just threw it up in a bun everyday as I wasn't going anywhere and really just gave up on it because I wanted it gone. I messaged 3 people to see if I should just cut it off and they said yes and to video it and send to them. Which I did, they thought it was hilarious and told me to put on FB because they wanted to share with friends. I spent 20-30 minutes looking for scissors and gave up and decided to use a knife. I then called my mum to see where her clippers were to do the rest. It wasn't until I posted the video did she tell me the scissors are in the garage lmao The mullet was a complete spur of the moment and I actually fucking love it. I did not video myself and post this with the intentions of going viral. It was literally for family and friends to have a laugh because I am just a fucking weirdo. My hair will grow back, I am going to be in lockdown for the next 3 weeks minimum and until NZ is back down to level 1, I will not be leaving the house due to respiratory illness so only my poor wife has to deal with this look! Thanks for everyone who enjoyed the video. I appreciate your comments. And to everyone who has an issue. Grow up, its just hair lmao. . Disclaimer: This content is exclusively managed by Caters News Agency. To license or use in a commercial player please contact licensing@catersnews.com or call +44 (0)121 616 1100 / +1 646 380 1615Posted by Corrie Walker on Saturday, April 4, 2020
Een Nieuw-Zeelandse vrouw heeft door de quarantainemaatregelen een creatieve oplossing gevonden om haar kapsel in te korten. Ze greep naar haar messenschuif, nam daar de scherpste exemplaren uit en zaagde letterlijk een groot stuk van haar kapsel eraf. De video van de ‘knipbeurt’ gingen al snel viraal.
Ook in Nieuw-Zeeland gelden strenge maatregelen om de verspreiding van het coronavirus tegen te gaan. Een daarvan is dat mensen zoveel mogelijk thuis moeten blijven en dus bijvoorbeeld niet naar buiten mogen om naar de kapper te gaan. Dat zorgde wel voor een probleem bij Corrie Walker. De Nieuw-Zeelandse vrouw wou dringend haar haar knippen, maar vond na 20 minuten zoeken geen schaar. Daarom nam ze een paar van haar messen vast en ging voor haar camera zitten.
Walker maakte haar dot los, trok haar staart omhoog en ging aan het werk. Met het broodmes lukte het niet zo goed, maar de tweede keuze ging veel vlotter door het haar. Uiteindelijk kon ze een groot stuk van haar kapsel afzagen, maar bleef ze nog zitten met nektapijtje. Walker zette de beelden van haar ‘knipbeurt’ op Facebook en daar ging het filmpje al snel viraal. In een reactie zegt de vrouw dat ze het enkel op aanraden van drie vrienden heeft gedaan en wel tevreden is met haar aparte kapsel als resultaat.