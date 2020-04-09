VIDEO. Bizar: Nieuw-Zeelandse vrouw gebruikt dit om haar kapsel ‘af te zagen’

Isolation got me like.... . . . . . . Not that I feel I need to explain myself, but I was supposed to get my hair cut prior to going into lockdown and got so down about it that I just threw it up in a bun everyday as I wasn't going anywhere and really just gave up on it because I wanted it gone. I messaged 3 people to see if I should just cut it off and they said yes and to video it and send to them. Which I did, they thought it was hilarious and told me to put on FB because they wanted to share with friends. I spent 20-30 minutes looking for scissors and gave up and decided to use a knife. I then called my mum to see where her clippers were to do the rest. It wasn't until I posted the video did she tell me the scissors are in the garage lmao The mullet was a complete spur of the moment and I actually fucking love it. I did not video myself and post this with the intentions of going viral. It was literally for family and friends to have a laugh because I am just a fucking weirdo. My hair will grow back, I am going to be in lockdown for the next 3 weeks minimum and until NZ is back down to level 1, I will not be leaving the house due to respiratory illness so only my poor wife has to deal with this look! Thanks for everyone who enjoyed the video. I appreciate your comments. And to everyone who has an issue. Grow up, its just hair lmao. . Disclaimer: This content is exclusively managed by Caters News Agency. To license or use in a commercial player please contact licensing@catersnews.com or call +44 (0)121 616 1100 / +1 646 380 1615