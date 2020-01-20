Twitter drijft de spot met nieuw “ruimte-uniform” van VS

De ‘Space Force’ of ruimtemacht die president Donald Trump vorige maand in het leven riep heeft nu ook een uniform, dat verdacht veel lijkt op het uniform van de Amerikaanse grondtroepen op aarde: een kaki tenue met camouflageprint.

De Space Force postte een foto van het uniform op Twitter, waarna de spottende reacties binnenstroomden. “Camouflage in de ruimte?”, klinkt het vol ongeloof. “Nog nooit het heelal bekeken?”, vraagt een andere twitteraar zich af.

Nog een andere twitteraar legde fijntjes het verschil tussen de ruimte en camouflage uit – bedoeld om militairen te laten opgaan in hun omgeving.

I know this is hard to understand, but on the left there is a picture of camouflage and on the right there is a picture of space. Study these carefully until you can see the difference. pic.twitter.com/7HhAeHRyrm — JRehling (@JRehling) January 18, 2020

Kosten besparen

De ruimtemacht werd bedolven onder de commentaar en voelde zich genoodzaakt om tekst en uitleg te verschaffen bij de foto. De Space Force gebruikt de huidige uniformen van de land- en luchtmacht, om kosten te besparen – zo luidt de uitleg. Die uitleg viel echter op een koude steen, want de stroom aan spottende reacties bleef onafgebroken vloeien.

USSF is utilizing current Army/Air Force uniforms, saving costs of designing/producing a new one. Members will look like their joint counterparts they’ll be working with, on the ground. — United States Space Force (@SpaceForceDoD) January 18, 2020

How many trees are you expecting to find in space — James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 18, 2020

Really disappointed with the green. Surely a pattern like this would have given more camouflage in space. https://t.co/A1eAJkSk1e pic.twitter.com/7lUGAyRqTD — Richard Chambers (@newschambers) January 18, 2020

Het is niet de bedoeling dat de ruimtemacht troepen in een baan rond de aarde zal lanceren, wel om Amerikaans materieel in de ruimte te beschermen – zoals communicatie- en surveillancesatellieten. De ruimtecomponent van het Amerikaanse leger zal zo’n 16.000 man personeel bevatten. Er is 40 miljoen dollar voorzien om de ruimtemacht in het eerste jaar te financieren.