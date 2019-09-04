IN BEELD. Vrouwelijke standbeelden sieren straten van New York

Wie weleens heeft gelet op de standbeelden in een stad, heeft vast wel gemerkt dat de voornaamste plekjes worden ingenomen door mannen. Vrouwelijke figuren komen haast uitsluitend voor als ‘versiering’ bij fonteinen en andere potsierlijke monumenten. Het kunstenaarsduo Gillie en Marc Schuttner besloot daarom om tien vrouwelijke standbeelden neer te poten in New York.
Gillie en Marc kwamen erachter dat slechts 3-4% van de standbeelden in New York vrouwen afbeelden. De Amerikaanse stad is daarin trouwens niet alleen: Britse en Australische steden doen het niet veel beter. Ze vonden dat daar verandering in moest komen.
Rockefeller Center
Ze besloten daarom om tien verschillende standbeelden te ontwerpen, elk van een andere invloedrijke vrouw. Onder andere Pink, Nicole Kidman, Cate Blanchett, Oprah Winfrey en Tracy Dyson passeren de revue. De kunstwerken kan je gaan bewonderen op 6th Avenue in New York, vlakbij het Rockefeller Center. De kunstenaars zijn van plan om ook in andere steden het aantal vrouwelijke standbeelden de hoogte in te drijven.
View this post on Instagram
Our New York City launch is only 5 months away! Gillie and Marc will be unveiling 10 statues of incredible modern women and will be increasing the amount of statues of women in NYC by 200% 😮🤗 We are so pleased that lots of different brands and companies all over the world are getting on board with this project and commissioning incredible statues of amazing women 😍 Together we will address the gender inequality of public statues all over the world 🥰
View this post on Instagram
“When you see an opportunity to right the wrongs of the past you have to grab it with all your heart and then others will join you” – Gillie and Marc. . . . We are SO honoured to see some of you repost, comment, react, and even fly to show your support for this important global project. Check out our stories on our @statues.for.equality page and our main page @gillieandmarcart to see these 10 women shutting down 6th Avenue 🚨🚨 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #statuesforequality #equality #women #woman #female #empowerment #gillieandmarc #newyork #sixthavenue #bronze #bronzesculptures #art #movement #globalissue #projects #wegotthis
View this post on Instagram
Thank you to @cbsnewyork for covering our amazing project Statues For Equality ❤️ The momentum for this project is only just starting, and we are so excited to be on this journey with you! Please keep nominating, sharing and spreading awareness for gender equality in Public Art 💪🏽❤️ 🎥 Full video link in comments . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #newyork #womensequalityday #bronze #statuesforequality #inspirationalwomen #gillieandmarc #bronzestatues #publicart #art #woman #inspiring #empowering #sixthavenue #rxr #amore #equality