IN BEELD. Vrouwelijke standbeelden sieren straten van New York
Wie weleens heeft gelet op de standbeelden in een stad, heeft vast wel gemerkt dat de voornaamste plekjes worden ingenomen door mannen. Vrouwelijke figuren komen haast uitsluitend voor als ‘versiering’ bij fonteinen en andere potsierlijke monumenten. Het kunstenaarsduo Gillie en Marc Schuttner besloot daarom om tien vrouwelijke standbeelden neer te poten in New York.

Gillie en Marc kwamen erachter dat slechts 3-4% van de standbeelden in New York vrouwen afbeelden. De Amerikaanse stad is daarin trouwens niet alleen: Britse en Australische steden doen het niet veel beter. Ze vonden dat daar verandering in moest komen.

Rockefeller Center



Ze besloten daarom om tien verschillende standbeelden te ontwerpen, elk van een andere invloedrijke vrouw. Onder andere Pink, Nicole Kidman, Cate Blanchett, Oprah Winfrey en Tracy Dyson passeren de revue. De kunstwerken kan je gaan bewonderen op 6th Avenue in New York, vlakbij het Rockefeller Center. De kunstenaars zijn van plan om ook in andere steden het aantal vrouwelijke standbeelden de hoogte in te drijven.