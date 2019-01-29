IN BEELD. Deze vrouw droeg 365 dagen dezelfde jurk

Een jaar lang dezelfde jurk dragen, het is op z’n minst een uitdaging te noemen. Nochtans wist de Zwitserse styliste Zippora Marti het klaar te spelen. Bovendien zijn haar outfits allesbehalve saai. “Een jaar lang elke dag hetzelfde zwarte jurkje dragen heeft mijn stijl verfijnd en me minimalistischer gemaakt.”
ONE
Marti begon op 1 januari 2018 met haar project, dat ze ‘ONE’ doopte. Een jaar lang zou ze elke dag dezelfde jurk dragen. Je vraagt je misschien af waarom je als styliste in godsnaam die uitdaging zou willen aangaan. “Een jaar lang elke dag hetzelfde zwarte jurkje dragen heeft mijn stijl verfijnd en me minimalistischer gemaakt. Na dit jaar kan ik zeggen dat ik vrij ben om te dragen wat ik wil. Ik kan me een leven met slechts enkele kledingstukken inbeelden. Ik hou van deze nieuwe vorm van eenvoud die mijn beslissingen inperkt. Ook nu de challenge afgelopen is, ga ik niet stoppen met mijn meer duurzame levensstijl.”
Eindeloos combineren
Het afgelopen jaar postte Marti elke dag een foto van zichzelf op haar website en Instagramprofiel. Je zou het misschien niet verwachten, maar de outfits zijn gevarieerd en geven je inspiratie om zelf aan de slag te gaan. Nu eens gedragen als kleedje, dan weer als rok of als T-shirt… De foto’s tonen hoe je met een enkel kledingstuk alle kanten op kan.
View this post on Instagram
WHOOPWHOOP The new year has started and my project too. I do wish you all the best – many exciting and inspiring moments – days full of joy – and a smile each day. For this cold Winter I wish you a cozy jacket and a warm heart. Might your year be filled with life. . Photo by @rebic_ae . . #dress #blackdress #Winter #january #winterphotography #sustainablechallenge #photo #Luzern #Neustadt #sustainable2018 #Wall #sustainableproject #blog #project #littleblackdress #etris #2018 #firstdayoftheyear #firstday #greenfashion #slowfashion #onedailypicture #oneyear #onedress #life #loveroflife #eco #sustainablefashion #theuniformproject #ooooleh
View this post on Instagram
DAY 65 I prefer dangerous freedom over peaceful slavery. . . . #one #onedailypicture #onedressoneyear #sustainableproject #creation #savetheplanet #freedomforall #noslavery #ootd #ootn #outfitoftheday #wiw #whatiwore #instastyle #todayimwearing #styleiswhat #streetstyle #justaddsole #madewell #theeverygirl #revolveme #peacefulslavery #dangerousfreedom #lovemyplanet #peaceful #oooleh
View this post on Instagram
DAY 112 @walkinclosetschweiz @neubadluzern #one #one#oneearth #onelife #lovemyplanet #freedom #stopfastfashion #slowfashion #fairfashionista #slowfashionista #greenliving #greenplanet #lovetheplanet #beresponsible #lovethepeople #lifesimple #begrateful #lifeslow #respecttheplanet #respecttheothers #greenfashion #organicfashion #localbuisness #slowdown #befair #begreen #oooleh
View this post on Instagram
DAY 188 It doesn't matter where you are in your journey to more simplicity, fairness, minimalism or/and freedom – just go step by step. . . . . #oneearth #one #onedailypicture #onedressoneyear #onedress #onejourney #fairfashion #sustainableproject #lovemyplanet #onedress #organicfashion #lovethepeople #reducewhatyouneed #greenliving #motherearth #ootd #ecotravel #sustainablejourney #vanjourney #slowfashionmovement #fairfashionista #slowfashion #fairfashionootd #ethicalfashion #ecofashion #fashionrevolution #whomademyclothes #oooleh
View this post on Instagram
DAY 251 Welcome beautiful Mister Fall – nice to meet you – I'm sure, we'll have a golden time together. . It's definitely easier to combine the dress in the colder seasons.. . Photo by @lynnnobil . . . #one #onedailypicture #onedressoneyear #citybike #hollandrad #reducewhatyouneed #lovewhatyouhave #becareful #respectallhumans #dalailama #quote #minimal_perfection #lovethepeople #blueplanet #sustainablefashion #motherearth #sustainableproject #loveourplanet #swissmade #fairfashion #swissgirl #behonest #nowaste #reducetothemax #greenisgood #ecoclothing #ecofriendly #greenfashionblogger #oooleh
View this post on Instagram
DAY 312 Today I've met @fabaveloce for a shooting and a very interesting talk about people, how we are treating the world and about what encourages us. – check out his pictures. . . . . . . . . . . #onetheproject #simplebeauty #simplicityeverywhere #simplelifestyle #simplicity #reduceforfreedom #minimal_perfection #minimalism #lessismore #lifewithless #befree #lovethemoment #greenfashion #fairlifestyle #sustainableproject #greenbird #blackdress #ecoclothing #onedressoneyear #sustainablefashion #savetheplanet #lovethepeople #oooleh
View this post on Instagram
DAY THREEHUNDERTSIXTYFIVE We're all giving our best – let's do it not just for us, but also for the planet we're living on and the people we're sharing it with. Let's give our very best in the new year – together we can make this earth a better place. For everyone. . . Picture by @rebic_ae . . . . . . . . . . .#onetheproject #simplebeauty #simplicityeverywhere #simplelifestyle #simplicity #reduceforfreedom #minimal_perfection #minimalism #lessismore #lifewithless #befree #lovethemoment #greenfashion #fairlifestyle #sustainableproject #greenbird #blackdress #ecoclothing #onedressoneyear #sustainablefashion #savetheplanet #lovethepeople #oooleh