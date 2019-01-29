IN BEELD. Deze vrouw droeg 365 dagen dezelfde jurk

Foto Zippora Marti

Een jaar lang dezelfde jurk dragen, het is op z’n minst een uitdaging te noemen. Nochtans wist de Zwitserse styliste Zippora Marti het klaar te spelen. Bovendien zijn haar outfits allesbehalve saai. “Een jaar lang elke dag hetzelfde zwarte jurkje dragen heeft mijn stijl verfijnd en me minimalistischer gemaakt.”

Marti begon op 1 januari 2018 met haar project, dat ze ‘ONE’ doopte. Een jaar lang zou ze elke dag dezelfde jurk dragen. Je vraagt je misschien af waarom je als styliste in godsnaam die uitdaging zou willen aangaan. “Een jaar lang elke dag hetzelfde zwarte jurkje dragen heeft mijn stijl verfijnd en me minimalistischer gemaakt. Na dit jaar kan ik zeggen dat ik vrij ben om te dragen wat ik wil. Ik kan me een leven met slechts enkele kledingstukken inbeelden. Ik hou van deze nieuwe vorm van eenvoud die mijn beslissingen inperkt. Ook nu de challenge afgelopen is, ga ik niet stoppen met mijn meer duurzame levensstijl.”

Eindeloos combineren



Het afgelopen jaar postte Marti elke dag een foto van zichzelf op haar website en Instagramprofiel. Je zou het misschien niet verwachten, maar de outfits zijn gevarieerd en geven je inspiratie om zelf aan de slag te gaan. Nu eens gedragen als kleedje, dan weer als rok of als T-shirt… De foto’s tonen hoe je met een enkel kledingstuk alle kanten op kan.