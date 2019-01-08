Kerstboom weg? Zo breng je meer groen in je interieur

Het wordt stilaan tijd om de kerstboom aan de deur te zetten. Kerstmis en Nieuwjaar zijn al even voorbij en als je eerlijk bent met jezelf, zie je heus wel dat de boom al heel wat naalden heeft verloren. Tijd dus om dat gat in je huiskamer op te vullen met wat groen.
Meer groen
Een kerstboom is natuurlijk mooi, maar de pret kan niet blijven duren. En terwijl die dennenboom een Scandinavische touch gaf aan je interieur, komt de lente al om de hoek piepen. Maak gebruik van de steeds langer wordende dagen en kies eens voor tropische atmosferen. Kies voor een boom van een plant als je de ruimte hebt, maar ook groene details zijn een meerwaarde voor je interieur. Als je niet zo veel lichtinval hebt in je woning, kan je bijvoorbeeld kiezen voor een mooie varen. Zoek een plant die past bij jou en je stulpje – je zal zien, je winterblues verdwijnen als sneeuw voor de zon.
Tropisch salon
Despite it being winter and the time when plants usually go dormant, the plants in my apartment do the exact opposite. Even though my windows are south-facing, there are awnings right above them so the sun doesn’t really penetrate through until winter when its path is lower in the sky throughout the day. I learned this the hard way when I moved in last winter, saw the amount of incredible sunlight just completely engorging my interiors, and got myself a multitude of plants. I thought my plants and I would get to bask in this blazing opulence throughout the year. Then spring came. The sun disappeared. Let me tell you: I was L-I-V-I-D. But at least now I know what to look for when I move next: not just south-facing windows. A skylight would be PERFECT. Anyway, happy Saturday, Friends! I hope you’re all staying warm during the holidays! And for y’all in the southern hemisphere, stay cool! ☀️
Doe-het-zelf
Droom zacht
I heard if you start the day by making your bed, you’ve already accomplished one thing on your list. But that only counts if making your bed is on your list! 😂 Do you start the day by making your bed or do you just leave it a mess because you know you’ll be getting in it later anyway? 🌿
Badderen
Erkältungszeit 🤒 Ich habe mir ein heißes Bad gegönnt. Ich wünsche euch einen guten und gesunden Start in die Woche. 🖤 . . . #rhipsalis #home_and_living #idrinkandigrowthings #myplantlovinghome #houseplantclub #houseplantcommunity #hangingplants #botanikerinnencommunity #botanical #solebich #urbanjungleblog #urbanjunglebloggers #plantcollection #planterior #schönerwohnen #wohnraumliebe #wohnklamotte #altbauliebe #pinterestinspired #bathroominspo #scandistyle #livebeautifully #kleinerfeinerfeed #greenyourfeed #germaninteriorbloggers #interiorrewilding #plantsmakepeoplehappy #plantinspiration #plantsofinstagram #myhmhome @houseplantclub @houseplantjournal @urbanjungleblog @solebich @germaninteriorbloggers @hmhome
Wie het kleine niet eert, is het grote niet weerd
January. It’s always an odd month for me. I can’t quite get back into the swing of things, possibly because I’m not ready for any kind of routine yet. So, I’ve learnt to take it slowly & not to worry. I’m doing a lot of thinking, which is quite exhausting! I have however, been enjoying making more ceramic bits & bobs. So, I plan to update my website with new stargazers, pots and pins at the end of the month🤞🏻Righto, time for some fresh air. I’m off to see the sea! . . . #ceramicillustration #illustratorlife #illo #ceramicsculpture #stargazer #slowjanuary #ceramicgifts #airplants #planter #etsyselleruk #slowdownandenjoylife #takingmytime #mycreativeworld #drawingonclay #drawingmyworld #katypillingerdesigns #lovelythings