Stewardess verklapt irritantste gewoontes van passagiers

Iedereen die wel eens een lange reis heeft gemaakt met het vliegtuig weet hoe belangrijk het is om fijne medepassagiers te hebben. Als je urenlang in een vliegtuig op elkaar zit gepropt met vreemden wil je namelijk zo aangenaam mogelijk reizen. Voormalig stewardess Kathleen Shaw weet er alles van. Op haar Instagramaccount deelt ze de irritantste gewoontes van passagiers.
Kathleen Shaw richtte haar account op omdat ze het gedrag van sommige passagiers zo zat was. Met haar Instagrampagina ‘Passenger Shaming’ wilde ze mensen wat meer vliegtuigetiquette bijbrengen. Het account heeft inmiddels al 733.000 volgers en het magazine Rolling Stone nam de pagina op in haar top 100 van ‘Beste Instagramaccounts’.
Reizigers van over de hele wereld sturen foto’s naar Kathleen. De ‘beste’ kiekjes belanden op haar pagina. En eerlijk is eerlijk, de foto’s zijn herkenbaar: voeten op de arm- of leensteunen, volgetekende tafeltjes. Pas op: er komen heel wat vieze voeten voorbij.
#STEAKSONPLANES! ✈️🥩🥩🥩😂🤷🏼♀️ Yes this is first class. Yes this is (was?) a T-bone steak that someone ate. Yes they put the bone & remains in the seat back pocket attached to the bulkhead.
2019 coming in WARM! 98.6 degrees, to be exact… 😂 [Not. Apple. Juice.]
Omg I love this show! ✈️📺😂 Sometimes self-awareness is hard… 🤷🏼♀️
Time to get yo self all pretty for the week! #curlinghaironairplanes ✈️💅🏻💋😂🙋🏼♀️#personalgroomingINPUBLIC
2 for 1 Pap Smears now available in row 26! ✈️👣👩🏼⚕️🍑🚑🏥😂