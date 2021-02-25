BIZAR. Hondenoppas van Lady Gaga neergeschoten, twee hondjes gestolen

De hondenoppas van Lady Gaga, Ryan Fischer, is ernstig gewond geraakt nadat hij neergeschoten werd terwijl hij drie Franse bulldogs van de zangeres uitliet. De daders namen na de aanval twee hondjes mee.

Het voorval vond plaats in West Hollywood. De hulpdiensten troffen Fisher bij bewustzijn aan, maar de man kon amper nog ademhalen. Fisher werd maar liefst vier keer in de borst geraakt en werd zwaargewond overgebracht naar het ziekenhuis.

BREAKING NEWS: Lady Gaga's dogwalker is shot four times in the chest by two men who stole two of the star's three French bulldogs in Hollywood https://t.co/GYP62mtlfy — GagaBible | HOUSE OF GUCCI (@GagaBible_) February 25, 2021

Doelwit

De daders werden nog niet geïdentificeerd en ook van hondjes Koji en Gustavo ontbreekt elk spoor. De politie kon ook nog niet zeggen of Koji, Gustavo en Miss Asia het doelwit waren van de overal.

🚨2 of Lady Gaga‘s dogs got kidnapped yesterday.



The only one who was able to get away was Gaga‘s dog "Asia" (the middle one in the picture below). pic.twitter.com/XXUS0AZ20H — Lady Gaga Charts (@charts_lady) February 25, 2021

Lady Gaga was gisteren nog in Italië, het is niet duidelijk of ze al teruggekeerd is. Miss Asia werd door de politie veilig naar huis gebracht: