BIZAR. Het internet wordt gek door deze witte Nutella

Nutella: we zouden een ode kunnen schrijven aan de smeuïge hazelnootpasta. Op brood, pannenkoeken, ijs, bananen… Het goedje laat zich bijna met alles combineren en is het ultieme comfort food op dagen dat je je wat sip voelt. Toch is er nog iets wat volgens velen lang ontbrak in de winkelrekken, namelijk een variant met witte chocolade.

Er bestaan nu eenmaal een heleboel witte chocoladelovers en die voelen zich al jarenlang gefrustreerd. Waarom bestaat er geen witte Nutella? Hetzelfde geldt natuurlijk voor zij die liever pure chocolade eten, maar dat is dan weer een hele andere kwestie. Toen er onlangs op het internet een foto opdook van verschillende potten witte Nutella, konden velen hun geluk dan ook niet op.

Hysterie

Het was het Instagramprofiel The Snack Controller die de foto deelde met de buitenwereld en zo hysterie veroorzaakte. Mensen wilden weten waar ze het goedje konden bemachtigen, want ze wouden het zo snel mogelijk een pot met de lepel leegeten – althans, dat beelden wij ons in ieder geval in. Mooie sprookjes duren echter niet lang en The Snack Controller moest dan ook menig hart breken door aan te kondigen dat het niet om een echte pot ging. Nee, witte Nutella verschijnt (voorlopig) nog niet in de winkel.

Toch is er ook wat goed nieuws, want er zat wel degelijk een soort hazelnootspread in de potten. Die werd gemaakt door @aufstrichqueen_vera en kan je ook gewoon thuis namaken. Wat je daarvoor nodig hebt en hoe je dat aanpakt, lees je in onderstaande Instagrampost.