BIZAR. Het internet wordt gek door deze witte Nutella

Nutella: we zouden een ode kunnen schrijven aan de smeuïge hazelnootpasta. Op brood, pannenkoeken, ijs, bananen… Het goedje laat zich bijna met alles combineren en is het ultieme comfort food op dagen dat je je wat sip voelt. Toch is er nog iets wat volgens velen lang ontbrak in de winkelrekken, namelijk een variant met witte chocolade.
Er bestaan nu eenmaal een heleboel witte chocoladelovers en die voelen zich al jarenlang gefrustreerd. Waarom bestaat er geen witte Nutella? Hetzelfde geldt natuurlijk voor zij die liever pure chocolade eten, maar dat is dan weer een hele andere kwestie. Toen er onlangs op het internet een foto opdook van verschillende potten witte Nutella, konden velen hun geluk dan ook niet op.
Hysterie
Het was het Instagramprofiel The Snack Controller die de foto deelde met de buitenwereld en zo hysterie veroorzaakte. Mensen wilden weten waar ze het goedje konden bemachtigen, want ze wouden het zo snel mogelijk een pot met de lepel leegeten – althans, dat beelden wij ons in ieder geval in. Mooie sprookjes duren echter niet lang en The Snack Controller moest dan ook menig hart breken door aan te kondigen dat het niet om een echte pot ging. Nee, witte Nutella verschijnt (voorlopig) nog niet in de winkel.
Toch is er ook wat goed nieuws, want er zat wel degelijk een soort hazelnootspread in de potten. Die werd gemaakt door @aufstrichqueen_vera en kan je ook gewoon thuis namaken. Wat je daarvoor nodig hebt en hoe je dat aanpakt, lees je in onderstaande Instagrampost.
For everyone that wanted the white Nutella recipe**, yes this is a recipe***, I got it from @aufstrichqueen_vera who is the Queen of all *hand made* chocolate bar related spreads! It's white chocolate (Milky Bar is my choice) Kinder White schokobons (Not 100% sure if @brucesuperc still has them, if not hazlenut butter is a good substitute), hazlenut butter and oil such as sunflower or vegetable. Now I dont put heaps of oil or preservatives, so it will harden. Make it to your specifications. So mine was 2 blocks of Milky Bar, a bag of Kinder white Schokobons, both crushed and melted, added the oil from the hazlenut butter, a scoop of the hazlenut butter, some hazlenut syrup if you have if and some regular sunflower oil. Mixed it by tasted and then put it in jars. Mine went hard and weird looking after it sat in the jar (hence no preservatives and not much use of the oil, but I heated it and it comes back good as new). If you want that smooth Nutella consistency add more oil and it will stay like normal Nutella but I'd rather it go hard so it's that slightly bit thicker when cooled. Then you can pour it on cheesecakes and dip doughnuts in it and just all round pour that on EVERYTHING. My self included hahahahahaah. So go and let me know of your creations! Spread the word! Tag friends. Pour it on each other hahahha love it. 15/10. • • Hand made and found by @aufstrichqueen_vera • #foodie #foodlover #handmade #foodbloggers #fresh #whitenutella #foodbeast #fitnessfreak #fitnessmotivation #nutella #liftheavy #fitnessblog #fitfam #fitness #recipe #blogger #snacklife #iifymgirls #hazelnut #foodblog #snackreview #iifym #ifbb #munchies #cheatmeal #dirty #delicious #cheatday But this is so good dipped, poured, filled… Any questions, ask away! Love to y'all!