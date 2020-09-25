94-jarige David Attenborough zet klimaatstrijd verder op Instagram

David Attenborough zet zijn strijd tegen de opwarming van de aarde online verder. De Britse bioloog en televisiemaker maakte namelijk een Instagramaccount aan. “Dit is mijn eerste keer op Instagram”, klinkt het. Op enkele uren tijd vergaarde de man al ruim een miljoen volgers.
In zijn eerste post maakte Attenborough meteen duidelijk dat hij het serieus meent. “Hallo, mijn naam is David Attenborough en ik verscheen de afgelopen zestig jaar op radio en televisie, maar dit is mijn eerste keer op Instagram. Ik gebruik deze voor mij nieuwe vorm van deze communicatie omdat, zoals we allemaal weten, de wereld in gevaar is.”
“Continenten staan in brand, gletsjers zijn aan het smelten, koraalriffen zijn aan het afsterven, vissen verdwijnen uit onze oceanen, de lijst gaat door en door”, vervolgt Attenborough. “Maar we weten wat we daaraan moeten doen en dat is waarom ik deze voor mij nieuwe manier van communicatie ga gebruiken.”
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
David Attenborough has spent a lifetime travelling, exploring the wild places of our planet and documenting the living world in all its variety and wonder. He’s also witnessed the damaged caused. Saving our planet is now a communications challenge. We know what to do, we just need the will. That’s why we want to share this message on Instagram. Because there is hope and together, we can inspire change. Social media isn’t David’s usual habitat so while he’s recorded messages solely for Instagram, like the one in this post, we’re helping to run this account. In case you’re wondering, ‘we’ are Jonnie and Colin and we worked with David on A Life On Our Planet. So, as well as sharing the messages he’s recorded especially for this account we’ll also post some exclusive clips and behind the scenes content. Stay tuned.
Informatie over klimaatverandering
De presentator gaat zijn volgers voorzien van informatie over klimaatverandering en wat zij er tegen kunnen doen. Filmmakers Colin Butfield en Jonnie Hughes, die de aankomende Netflix-documentaire ‘David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet’ maakten, zullen ook namens hem berichten plaatsen op zijn Instagramaccount.