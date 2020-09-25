94-jarige David Attenborough zet klimaatstrijd verder op Instagram

David Attenborough zet zijn strijd tegen de opwarming van de aarde online verder. De Britse bioloog en televisiemaker maakte namelijk een Instagramaccount aan. “Dit is mijn eerste keer op Instagram”, klinkt het. Op enkele uren tijd vergaarde de man al ruim een miljoen volgers.

In zijn eerste post maakte Attenborough meteen duidelijk dat hij het serieus meent. “Hallo, mijn naam is David Attenborough en ik verscheen de afgelopen zestig jaar op radio en televisie, maar dit is mijn eerste keer op Instagram. Ik gebruik deze voor mij nieuwe vorm van deze communicatie omdat, zoals we allemaal weten, de wereld in gevaar is.”

“Continenten staan in brand, gletsjers zijn aan het smelten, koraalriffen zijn aan het afsterven, vissen verdwijnen uit onze oceanen, de lijst gaat door en door”, vervolgt Attenborough. “Maar we weten wat we daaraan moeten doen en dat is waarom ik deze voor mij nieuwe manier van communicatie ga gebruiken.”

Informatie over klimaatverandering

De presentator gaat zijn volgers voorzien van informatie over klimaatverandering en wat zij er tegen kunnen doen. Filmmakers Colin Butfield en Jonnie Hughes, die de aankomende Netflix-documentaire ‘David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet’ maakten, zullen ook namens hem berichten plaatsen op zijn Instagramaccount.