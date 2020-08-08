Dit afgelegen eiland in Schotland zoekt nieuwe bewoners

Door het coronavirus hebben we allemaal onze sociale contacten hevig moeten inperken, maar als jij tot de conclusie bent gekomen dat een rustiger leven meer jouw ding is, dan is dit wellicht iets voor jou. Een afgelegen eiland in Schotland is namelijk op zoek naar nieuwe bewoners. Op dit moment wonen er slechts 32 mensen.

The Isle of Rum is op zoek naar nieuwe inwoners en om dat wat aantrekkelijker te maken is de The Isle of Rum Community Trust momenteel nieuwe eco-huizen aan het bouwen. In september zouden de bouwwerken afgerond moeten zijn.

Lokale economie

Het eiland is voornamelijk op zoek naar mensen die de lokale economie een boost kunnen geven. Maar de stichting zegt ook dat er voldoende jobkansen zijn in de visteelt, kinderopvang, voedselproductie en toerisme.

“Momenteel wonen er ongeveer 32 mensen op ons eiland, waaronder 6 kinderen”, zegt inwoner Lesley Watt aan Metro UK. “We hebben dus nood aan families die op dit eiland willen komen wonen zodat het altijd bewoond kan blijven.”

Wie interesse heeft, kan zich hier inschrijven.