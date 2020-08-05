ONHERKENBAAR: Zwaarlijvige vrouw verbaast iedereen nadat ze 76 kilogram afvalt (foto’s)

Een Australische vrouw heeft een ongelooflijke metamorfose ondergaan. Jarenlang werd ze gepest door haar zwaarlijvigheid en kon ze geen honderd meter wandelen, maar nu bruist ze als nooit tevoren. “Ik heb zoveel energie en ik overleef niet alleen, ik geniet ook veel meer van het leven”, klinkt het.
Alida Elizabeth woog op haar tiende al 82 kilogram. De 27-jarige vrouw uit Sydney bleef tot haar 23ste zwaarder worden, met een recordgewicht van 145 kilogram. Door haar gewicht werd ze voortdurend gepest. “Ik ben gepest geweest voor zo lang ik me kan herinneren. Het begon in de lagere school en bleef duren tot ik begon af te vallen. Het was zo erg dat ik soms weken wegbleef van school. Ik deed aan zelfverminking en had zelfmoordgedachten. Op mijn twaalfde leed ik aan een depressie, wellicht het gevolg van het onophoudelijke pestgedrag. Ik voelde me minder waard dan anderen en dacht dat er iets verkeerd met me was”, vertelt ze aan Daily Mail.
Grootste menu van McDonald’s
Zwaarlijvigheid zit bij Alida in de familie, maar ze had ook jarenlang slechte eetgewoonten. Zo nuttigde ze tot wel 5.000 calorieën per dag. “Ik at veel snacks en verstopte eten in mijn kamer om stiekem nog meer te kunnen eten”, klinkt het. Ze kreeg makkelijk een grote pizza binnen en daarna nog lookbroodjes. Ook bestelde ze vaak het grootste menu van McDonald’s met een extra hamburger.
Alida had een vriendje, maar op de natuurlijke manier kinderen krijgen bleek een probleem. Ze ging naar een vruchtbaarheidskliniek, maar twee dagen later beëindigde ze haar relatie. “Ik verliet hem omdat onze relatie extreem ongezond was”, legt ze uit.
Herboren
Op haar 23ste woog ze 145 kilogram en kon ze amper nog wandelen. Het was dringend tijd om haar leven te veranderen. “Ik kon geen honderd meter meer wandelen zonder uitgeput te zijn. Ik besliste dat het tijd was om mijn leven opnieuw in handen te nemen. Ik wilde me opnieuw mooi vinden en mezelf graag zien”, vertelt ze.
Alida begon zwaar te fitnessen en ging op een strak dieet. Op twaalf maanden tijd verloor ze maar liefst 76 kilogram. Nu weegt ze een gezonde 68 kilogram en voelt ze zich herboren. “Ik heb nooit geweten wat ik miste toen ik zwaarlijvig was. Ik dacht dat het normaal was om me de hele tijd moe te voelen. Nu heb ik zoveel energie en overleef ik niet alleen, ik geniet ook veel meer van het leven”, besluit ze.
💫 𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕟𝕤𝕗𝕠𝕣𝕞𝕒𝕥𝕚𝕠𝕟 𝕋𝕦𝕖𝕤𝕕𝕒𝕪 💫 You glow differently when you’re happy✨ . It can be seen in your laugh, in the way you hold yourself. Happiness shows in the way your skin glows, in the sparkle in your eye. True happiness is the biggest transformation I’ve experienced on my journey. To me, it’s far greater than any physical change you can see🦋 . #happy #happiness #truehappiness #transformation #transformationtuesday #extremeweightloss #whatveganslooklike @wlstories #transformationfitnation #wls #vsg #gastricsleeve #vsgcommunity #vsgsupport #manifest
💫 ℍ𝕠𝕨 𝕥𝕠 𝕓𝕖 𝕤𝕨𝕚𝕞𝕤𝕦𝕚𝕥 𝕣𝕖𝕒𝕕𝕪.. 𝕡𝕦𝕥 𝕠𝕟 𝕒 𝕤𝕨𝕚𝕞𝕤𝕦𝕚𝕥- 𝔹𝔸𝕄 𝕪𝕠𝕦’𝕣𝕖 𝕣𝕖𝕒𝕕𝕪 💫 One thing I want to make very clear to you is that, you are beautiful. Your body, though it may not be where you want it to be, is beautiful. Those tiger marks on your skin, they’re beautiful. Those lumps and bumps, they’re beautiful! The person you see in the mirror, it is beautiful. The physical body you’re in, you need to appreciate it. It’s been the vessel that has carried you through your journey of life. I have learnt through many nights of journaling and unpacking my emotions that no matter where we are in life, we always want to do better and be better. So my ask is this, step back and truely appreciate your body for all it’s done for you! Whether or not you feel swimsuit ready, put on that damn swimsuit and go enjoy life! Stop letting moments and memories pass you by because you’re worried of what others may think. Own who you are, it’s the most beautiful thing we can do for ourselves 🤍🤍 . . . #selflove #effyourbeautystandards #bebrave #behumble #beunique #beyou #weightloss #extremeweightloss #beforeandafter #normalisenormalbodies #stretchmarks #proud #manifest #manifestdreams #inspo #inspiration
💫𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕟𝕤𝕗𝕠𝕣𝕞𝕒𝕥𝕚𝕠𝕟 𝕋𝕦𝕖𝕤𝕕𝕒𝕪- 𝕤𝕜𝕚𝕟 𝕣𝕖𝕞𝕠𝕧𝕒𝕝💫 As I approach the 4 year mark of my weight loss journey, there are only so many before photos I can post. And with my body no longer drastically changing (for now.. stay tuned🙊!!) I often find myself looking at the other transformations my body has been through. My stomach was always my biggest insecurity, it was so large and prevented me from being able to wear many items of clothing. The first photo shows me at my biggest The second was the day of my plastics, I was 75kg and I had worked so hard to try lose all my stomach- as you can see, it was still very much there.. The third photos is my stomach now. . A 16.5 hour skin removal surgery which saw close to 5kg of skin being removed from my abdomen alone! . I worked so hard for this body and removing my skin was a step that I knew I wanted to undertake. The one thing I will always know is that i am beautiful in each of these photos! PS: those are totally abs in the last photo🥰😍✨ . My physical body will not ever define my worth! I am strong, I am beautiful, I am capable. 🤍 #weightloss #extremeweightloss #skinremoval #tummytuck #lowerbodylift #transformation #transformationtuesday @wlstories #tranform #whatveganslooklike #breastlift #breastaugmentation #fdl #l4l #f4f #gastricsleeve #vsg #vsgcommunity #bariatricsurgery #proud #loseweịght #looseskin #perfectlyimperfect #raw #real #weightlosstransformation
💫 𝔽𝕖𝕖𝕝 𝕗𝕖𝕒𝕣, 𝕕𝕠 𝕚𝕥 𝕒𝕟𝕪𝕨𝕒𝕪 💫 Human’s brains have been designed to keep us alive and safe. As such, we are creatures of habit and comfort. Our fight or flight senses often result in a flight outcome, where we retreat in order to keep us safe. But what if we didn’t? What if we felt fear and we fought? What if we pushed through those self doubts and boundaries our mind has set? Only then will see see growth. . Stop surviving and start thriving, you got this✨ . #manifest #fightorflight #destiny #selfcare #selfworth #feelfearanddoitanyway #believe #positivity #creatingdreams #selfacceptance #push #youcan #love