ONHERKENBAAR: Zwaarlijvige vrouw verbaast iedereen nadat ze 76 kilogram afvalt (foto’s)

Een Australische vrouw heeft een ongelooflijke metamorfose ondergaan. Jarenlang werd ze gepest door haar zwaarlijvigheid en kon ze geen honderd meter wandelen, maar nu bruist ze als nooit tevoren. “Ik heb zoveel energie en ik overleef niet alleen, ik geniet ook veel meer van het leven”, klinkt het.

Alida Elizabeth woog op haar tiende al 82 kilogram. De 27-jarige vrouw uit Sydney bleef tot haar 23ste zwaarder worden, met een recordgewicht van 145 kilogram. Door haar gewicht werd ze voortdurend gepest. “Ik ben gepest geweest voor zo lang ik me kan herinneren. Het begon in de lagere school en bleef duren tot ik begon af te vallen. Het was zo erg dat ik soms weken wegbleef van school. Ik deed aan zelfverminking en had zelfmoordgedachten. Op mijn twaalfde leed ik aan een depressie, wellicht het gevolg van het onophoudelijke pestgedrag. Ik voelde me minder waard dan anderen en dacht dat er iets verkeerd met me was”, vertelt ze aan Daily Mail.

Grootste menu van McDonald’s

Zwaarlijvigheid zit bij Alida in de familie, maar ze had ook jarenlang slechte eetgewoonten. Zo nuttigde ze tot wel 5.000 calorieën per dag. “Ik at veel snacks en verstopte eten in mijn kamer om stiekem nog meer te kunnen eten”, klinkt het. Ze kreeg makkelijk een grote pizza binnen en daarna nog lookbroodjes. Ook bestelde ze vaak het grootste menu van McDonald’s met een extra hamburger.

Alida had een vriendje, maar op de natuurlijke manier kinderen krijgen bleek een probleem. Ze ging naar een vruchtbaarheidskliniek, maar twee dagen later beëindigde ze haar relatie. “Ik verliet hem omdat onze relatie extreem ongezond was”, legt ze uit.

Herboren

Op haar 23ste woog ze 145 kilogram en kon ze amper nog wandelen. Het was dringend tijd om haar leven te veranderen. “Ik kon geen honderd meter meer wandelen zonder uitgeput te zijn. Ik besliste dat het tijd was om mijn leven opnieuw in handen te nemen. Ik wilde me opnieuw mooi vinden en mezelf graag zien”, vertelt ze.

Alida begon zwaar te fitnessen en ging op een strak dieet. Op twaalf maanden tijd verloor ze maar liefst 76 kilogram. Nu weegt ze een gezonde 68 kilogram en voelt ze zich herboren. “Ik heb nooit geweten wat ik miste toen ik zwaarlijvig was. Ik dacht dat het normaal was om me de hele tijd moe te voelen. Nu heb ik zoveel energie en overleef ik niet alleen, ik geniet ook veel meer van het leven”, besluit ze.