Vriendin van Axel Daeseleire schrijft romantische boodschap voor hem

I take you to be my best friend, my faithful partner, and my one true love. I promise to encourage you and inspire you, and to love you truly through good times and bad. I will forever be there to laugh with you, lift you up when you are down, and to love you unconditionally through all of our adventures in life together. _ I love you enough to fight for you, compromise for you, and sacrifice myself for you if need be. Enough to miss you incredibly when we’re apart, no matter what length of time it is for and regardless of the long distance. Enough to believe in our relationship, to stand by it through the worst of times, to have faith in our strength as a couple, and to never give up on us. Enough to spend the rest of my life with you, be there for you when you need me, and never ever want to leave you, or to live without you. I love you this much.