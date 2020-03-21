Vrouw bootst eigen woning na in poppenhuis

Ben je in deze lockdownperiode op zoek naar een nieuwe hobby? Dan kan je net als Lianne Kilroy een poppenhuis bouwen. Niet zomaar een poppenhuis, maar een miniatuurversie van je eigen huis.
Na vijftien jaar werken als art director wou Lianne ook thuis met die skills en haar liefde voor interieur aan de slag. Zo begon ze met het bouwen van een poppenhuis, dat verdacht veel leek op haar eigen huis. “Ik woonde in een wit huurhuis in Londen en daar mocht ik niks mee. Dus ik kocht een poppenhuis als creatieve uitlaatklep”, vertelt ze aan Love Money.
Gênante hobby
In eerste instantie hield ze haar hobby geheim. “Ik vond het een beetje gênant. Maar uiteindelijk ben ik uit de poppenhuiskast gekomen en nu blijkt dat heel veel mensen dit net zo leuk vinden als ik. Nu ben ik minibehang aan het maken op vrijdagavond!”
So I know I should probably be out panic buying loo roll along with the rest of the world (you can see what we're currently rationing in the background of this pic!) but instead i've just added a splash of colour to this tiny canvas to match the big one I painted a while back. (Swipe to see the original more clearly) If you're partial to watching paint dry you can see me making this mini one on my stories. I've also added one to my etsy shop as I got carried away and made two.🤗
@hkliving wall hanging is now up in the dollhouse and I'm doing that thing where you keep peeping in the room you've made a change in 👀 (Or maybe I'm the only saddo that does that??!) Took a quick pic so I can keep peeping at it on here now instead. Swipe to compare it to the 'big house' @myhousethismonth #instanameinspo #bighouseminihouse
#myhousethismonth • L O O K I N G I N • My favourite image of my boy getting curious and curiouser.