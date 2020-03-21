Vrouw bootst eigen woning na in poppenhuis

Instagram / @bighouseminihouse

Ben je in deze lockdownperiode op zoek naar een nieuwe hobby? Dan kan je net als Lianne Kilroy een poppenhuis bouwen. Niet zomaar een poppenhuis, maar een miniatuurversie van je eigen huis.

Na vijftien jaar werken als art director wou Lianne ook thuis met die skills en haar liefde voor interieur aan de slag. Zo begon ze met het bouwen van een poppenhuis, dat verdacht veel leek op haar eigen huis. “Ik woonde in een wit huurhuis in Londen en daar mocht ik niks mee. Dus ik kocht een poppenhuis als creatieve uitlaatklep”, vertelt ze aan Love Money.

Gênante hobby

In eerste instantie hield ze haar hobby geheim. “Ik vond het een beetje gênant. Maar uiteindelijk ben ik uit de poppenhuiskast gekomen en nu blijkt dat heel veel mensen dit net zo leuk vinden als ik. Nu ben ik minibehang aan het maken op vrijdagavond!”

 

