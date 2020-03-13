TIPS & TRENDS. 3 x concept stores

Fashionista’s die op zoek zijn naar een originele outfit, en daarbij ook graag juwelen, een nieuwe vaas en iets om te knabbelen aanschaffen, kunnen terecht in concept stores. Deze winkels zijn stijlvol ingericht en vernieuwen voortdurend.
Janne Vandevelde
Wattitude
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
En quête de petites perles wallonnes pour la #saintvalentin ? Notre sélection du jour avec @lespiedsdebiche @octopurse @delphinequirin @millesime_chocolat @savonnerie.habeebee @pietpapierciseaux @marie_atelierlucette @bougies_yoku #editionsdemai #uglyjee #plats #ceramique #chocolat #trousse #pochette #bandeaucheveux #savonsolide #bijouxcreateur #bouclesdoreilles #bougies #kimono #badge #cartepostale #madeinbelgium #madeinwallonia #madeinliege #jeunescreateurs
Deze winkel ligt verstopt in een rustig straatje, dus je doet er goed aan op voorhand het adres op te zoeken, want deze winkelervaring wil je niet overslaan. Wattitude verkoopt, zoals de naam doet vermoeden, producten van Waalse makelij. Kleren, juwelen, maar ook boeken en bier zijn maar enkele van de ambachten waaraan je moeilijk kan weerstaan.
Rue Souverain-Pont 7
4000 Luik
Eat Dust
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
Our Fit 67 , FrostHammer vest and western shirt ! Loose Straight fit made in 13 3/4 Japanese Indigo Selvedge Denim ! 2 coloured tread stitching details ! Reinforce back pockets with signature Z-bar stitch ! Available in 32 and 34 lengths. #eatdustclothing #eatdust #eatdustdenim #onefortheroad #modernclassics #contemporarymenswear #fit73 #japanesedenim #selvedgedenim #rawdenim styling and picture by dream team @lenka_shibata & @thedenimmind
Eat Dust is een lifestyle en denim brand dat na 10 jaar vandaag haar eerste fysieke winkel opent. Naast de eigen collectie hebben de eigenaars ook andere merken geselecteerd waarmee ze zich verbonden voelen. Ben je uitgewinkeld? Dan kan je terecht in de lunch- en koffiebar van Wild Project. Zij serveren heerlijke plantaardige gerechten.
Volkstraat 2
2000 Antwerpen
Hunting and Collecting
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
First drop of MISBHV available @hunting_and_collecting and online! M I S B H V Spring-Summer 2020 “Shades of Ibiza” ————- 1980’s Amnesia, DJ Alfredo, Ibiza poster iconography and the blissful ambiance of the Balearics were among the inspirations for our Spring-Summer 2020 collection with color palette ranging from optical white, through powder pink and turquoise to sand and earth tones. We have travelled as far back as the 1960’s in search of art, film and music that would build the landscape of the collection as well as utilized our own archive compiled over the summers spent on the White Island. Our seasonal artist capsule comes courtesy of Rafal Olbinski – one of the most famous living artists of the globally acclaimed Polish School of Poster. We have unearthed three of his works – “Othello” and “Traviatta”, both originally commissioned by Metropolitan Opera in New York in the 1990s as well as “Europe Unified”, originally commissioned by Newsweek after the accession of Poland into the European Union in 2004. ————– #misbhv
Met haar 200 m2 is Hunting and Collecting een concept store om u tegen te zeggen. Oprichter Aude verzamelt meer dan 30 (nog onbekende) modemerken voor vrouwen, mannen en kinderen. Wanneer je binnenkomt, word je begroet door de vrolijke decoratie van Studio Arhoj, die eveneens te koop is. Voor merken als Aeron, Error 404 en Nanusky tast je met plezier diep in de buidel.
Kartuizerstraat 17
1000 Brussel