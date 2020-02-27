Hoogzwangere Natalia bewijst dat sporten en een kind dragen perfect samengaan

View this post on Instagram

At almost 38 weeks, these bikram sessions of the past week might have been my last ones before i bring our little lovebug into this world. I just wanna show you that our female body and our mind is capable of more than u think. I have issues about how people talk about birthing. As if it’s a horror thing while, of course in HEALTHY circomstances, we are BUILT for doing this. I know i am blessed to be able to still move around so much, but please, try to see birth also as a natural process, yes it will probably hurt, but with FOLLOWING ur body, comes peace. I truly believe that. Thank you. 😉#gowiththeflow #bikramyoga #antwerp #exercise #ruggesteuntje #postures #nailedit #trusttheproces #preppingforlabour #vertrouwen 🐚🤱🏽🌺 #preggy #justdoit #MYPOINYOFVIEW but we’ll see what happens 🙏🏽