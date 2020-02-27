Hoogzwangere Natalia bewijst dat sporten en een kind dragen perfect samengaan

Hoewel ze op het punt staat om te bevallen, werkt Natalia nog steeds aan haar conditie. Zo volgde ze deze week nog intensieve yogasessies.
Natalia Druyts zit momenteel op 38 weken en is uitgerekend voor maart. Ze is dus hoogzwanger, maar dat houdt haar niet tegen om nog enkele stevige Bikram-sessies te volgen waarvan ze enkele foto’s deelde op Instagram.
Sterk vrouwelijk lichaam
De 39-jarige zangeres wil daarmee aantonen dat het (hoogzwangere) vrouwelijke lichaam tot veel in staat is. “Op 38 weken waren de Bikram-sessies van de afgelopen week waarschijnlijk de laatsten voor ik mijn kindje ter wereld breng. Ik wil gewoon aantonen dat ons vrouwelijk lichaam en onze geest meer aankan dat je denkt. Ik heb het moeilijk met hoe mensen praten over bevallen. Alsof het pure horror is, terwijl we – in gezonde omstandigheden – gebouwd zijn om dat te doen. Bekijk de geboorte alsjeblieft als een natuurlijk proces. Ja, het zal wellicht pijn doen, maar door je lichaam te volgen, komt er rust. Ik geloof daar echt in. Bedankt”, schrijft ze.
At almost 38 weeks, these bikram sessions of the past week might have been my last ones before i bring our little lovebug into this world. I just wanna show you that our female body and our mind is capable of more than u think. I have issues about how people talk about birthing. As if it’s a horror thing while, of course in HEALTHY circomstances, we are BUILT for doing this. I know i am blessed to be able to still move around so much, but please, try to see birth also as a natural process, yes it will probably hurt, but with FOLLOWING ur body, comes peace. I truly believe that. Thank you. 😉#gowiththeflow #bikramyoga #antwerp #exercise #ruggesteuntje #postures #nailedit #trusttheproces #preppingforlabour #vertrouwen 🐚🤱🏽🌺 #preggy #justdoit #MYPOINYOFVIEW but we’ll see what happens 🙏🏽