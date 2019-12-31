Obama deelt zijn favoriete boeken, films en series van 2019

Naar traditie deelt de Amerikaanse oud-president aan het einde van het jaar wat hij zoal gelezen en bekeken heeft. De intussen 58-jarige Obama is duidelijk fan van Netflix. Hij tipt onder andere The Irishman, Marriage Story en Watchmen.

Naast films deelde de oud-president ook zijn favoriete series van het afgelopen jaar. Hij kroop het liefst voor de buis voor series als Fleabag, Unbelievable en Watchmen. Obama liet eerder al weten wat zijn favoriete boeken van 2019 waren. Ook zijn favoriete muziek van het afgelopen jaar kon niet ontbreken.

Diverse lijst

De echtgenoot van Michelle Obama stelt een zeer diverse lijst te hebben opgesteld: “De lijst van dit jaar bevat alles. Van het uitdiepen van de klassendynamiek en relaties tot een geïnspireerde reboot van een klassieke grafische roman tot een terugblik op een van de meest bijzondere plekken in de geschiedenis: een concert van Aretha Franklin.”

Next up are my favorite movies and TV shows of 2019. Of course, there’s also American Factory, a film from our own production company, Higher Ground, that was recently shortlisted for an Oscar. Here’s the full list: pic.twitter.com/PEcgwotcxm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) 29 december 2019

As we wind down 2019, I wanted to share with you my annual list of favorites that made the last year a little brighter. We’ll start with books today — movies and music coming soon. I hope you enjoy these as much as I did. pic.twitter.com/l5qTGkAPok — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) 28 december 2019





From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year. If you’re looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there’s a track or two in here that does the trick. pic.twitter.com/mQ2VssyDwt — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 30, 2019



