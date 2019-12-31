Obama deelt zijn favoriete boeken, films en series van 2019

Foto AFP / S. Poppe

Naar traditie deelt de Amerikaanse oud-president aan het einde van het jaar wat hij zoal gelezen en bekeken heeft. De intussen 58-jarige Obama is duidelijk fan van Netflix. Hij tipt onder andere The Irishman, Marriage Story en Watchmen.

Naast films deelde de oud-president ook zijn favoriete series van het afgelopen jaar. Hij kroop het liefst voor de buis voor series als Fleabag, Unbelievable en Watchmen. Obama liet eerder al weten wat zijn favoriete boeken van 2019 waren. Ook zijn favoriete muziek van het afgelopen jaar kon niet ontbreken.

Diverse lijst

De echtgenoot van Michelle Obama stelt een zeer diverse lijst te hebben opgesteld: “De lijst van dit jaar bevat alles. Van het uitdiepen van de klassendynamiek en relaties tot een geïnspireerde reboot van een klassieke grafische roman tot een terugblik op een van de meest bijzondere plekken in de geschiedenis: een concert van Aretha Franklin.”


 


 