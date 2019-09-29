Metallica moet tournee uitstellen want frontman moet naar rehab

De Amerikaanse metalband Metallica stelt de voor half oktober geplande tournee door Australië en Nieuw-Zeeland uit. Frontman James Hetfield moet helaas nog eens behandeld worden voor verslavingsproblemen, zo laten de andere bandleden weten op Twitter.

Hetfield vecht al jaren tegen de drankduivel en andere verslavingen. “Het spijt ons oprecht dat we onze fans en vrienden moeten meedelen dat we de geplande tournee door Australië en Nieuw-Zeeland moeten uitstellen”, aldus Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett en Robert Trujillo.

Geld terug

Van 17 oktober tot 2 november waren er zes optredens vastgelegd in Australië en twee in Nieuw-Zeeland. Fans die al een ticket kochten, krijgen hun geld terug.

A Note from Lars, Kirk, and Rob We are truly sorry to inform our fans and friends that we must postpone our upcoming tour of Australia and New Zealand. (1/6) — Metallica (@Metallica) September 28, 2019

As most of you probably know, our brother James has been struggling with addiction on and off for many years. He has now, unfortunately, had to re-enter a treatment program to work on his recovery again. (2/6) — Metallica (@Metallica) September 28, 2019

We fully intend to make our way to your part of the world as soon as health and schedule permit. We’ll let you know as soon as we can. (3/6) — Metallica (@Metallica) September 28, 2019