IN BEELD. Dit hotel op de Malediven verrast bezoekers met unieke slaapplek

Foto Unsplash

De Malediven staan gekend om hun parelwitte stranden en resorts op het water. Om zich te onderscheiden van al de rest, kwam een hotel wel met een heel bijzonder idee op de proppen.

Het Grand Park Kodhipparu hotel bevestigde aan hun waterbungalows netten, die moeten dienen als een soort van hangmat, waardoor het lijkt alsof gasten op het water liggen te slapen. Uiteraard zijn de netten een grote hit op Instagram. Een overnachting kost 360 euro. Geen waterliefhebber? Je kan ook gewoon rustig in een bed slapen.

 

Sweet dreams 💫 #maldives #grandparkkodhipparu @lyss who would you sleep here with?✨

@lets_go_somewhere__



 

Cheers! for every occasion 🥂 #celebratelife #holiday #vacation #maldives #maldivesislands #maldivesresorts #seasandsun #grandparkkodhipparu

@the_mangohotel