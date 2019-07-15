Wat is er met dit huis aan de hand?

De Duitse stad Mannheim heeft er een blikvanger bij. Tot voor kort keek niemand om naar dit huis, maar nu lijkt het precies een architecturaal hoogstandje.
Pas als je de woning van dichterbij bekijkt, kom je de ware toedracht te weten. De Italiaanse gevelartiest Peeta nam het huis onder handen. Hij is sinds de jaren 90 een meester in optische illusies en maakte vaak al pareltjes van saaie woningen.
Mannheim Germany for Stadt-Wand-Kunst @stadtwandkunst project. I loved this building since the beginning and I tried my best to combine multidisciplinary skills to transform it while keeping its original taste. Thanks to the city of Mannheim and the great people that supported and worked on this project. ///// #peeta #graffiti #anamorphic #3dmural #stadtwandkunst #acrylics #urbanart #publicart #mural
Zo ging Peeta te werk:
Das Werk von @peeta_ead in de zehntstrasse zählt schon jetzt zu den beliebtesten. Mit seiner unverwechselbaren Stil und der perfekten optischen Illusion die er erschaffen hat, konnte er die Mannheimer als auch die Jungs und Mädels hinter den Bildschirmen mit offenen münden zurücklassen. Umso größer die Freude und der Stolz euch so zeitnah auch noch einige Bewegtbilder zeigen zu können um den Prozess und die Stimmung zu transportieren @stadtwandkunst @alte_feuerwache_mannheim @montanacans @mannheim_de #stadtwandkunst #streetart #graffiti #mural #montana #mannheim #peeta #hochaufdiebox #dasteigensiewieder #schirmchendrink #lebeninderkanzel #blaumachen 🎥 @kashvisuals
Costa Smeralda, Sardinia Italy. It’s been a pleasure to paint another mural from the “rings” series in a beautiful context like Promenade du port in Porto Cervo. It’s been pretty challenging for this anamorphic piece, the walls of this building are all with different angles, almost nothing was really straight or perpendicular. This project was curated by @powwowworldwide and the amazing people of @promenadeduport It’s also been a really fun time with @mina_hamada @zosenbandido and @mrjasperwong , thanks to you all! #peeta #graffiti #mural #anamorphic #3dgraffiti #3dmural
Lisbon Portugal – for Muro Lumiar Festival curated by GAU @galeria_de_arte_urbana // I loved the challenge to paint on the ceiling on this classic all white anamorphic mural, I also loved to collaborate with NBC @naturalblackcolor , a great musician that created a song based on the design of this piece! If you’d like to listen to the song swipe the pictures to find the yellow sticker and follow the link, lyrics are in Portuguese but I enjoy it very much! /////////////////// Thanks a lot to the city of Lisbon and to all the people that worked really hard to make this possible! //////////// #peeta #urbanart #publicart #arteurbana #anamorphic #mural #anamorphicmural #3dmural #3dpainting #graffitisurrealism #acrylics #rollerpaint #brushpainting #lisbonmural #murolumiar
Nice shot of last year mural @andavenice #peeta #mural #muralart #acrylic #anamorphism #anamorphic