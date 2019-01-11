Cara Delevingne verliest 50.000 volgers door deze Instagrampost

De Amerikaanse actrice Cara Delevingne vindt het jammer dat zoveel mensen haar ontvolgen op Instagram omdat ze haar ongezouten mening gegeven heeft over de controversiële zanger R. Kelly.

Al sinds de jaren 90 wordt R. Kelly verdacht van seksueel misbruik, maar de zanger van onder meer ‘I Believe I Can Fly’ en ‘If I Could Turn Back the Hands’ slaagde er telkens in om een schikking te treffen met de slachtoffers. Momenteel loopt er een vernietigende documentaire over de 52-jarige Amerikaan. In ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ getuigen een vijftigtal slachtoffers, voornamelijk vrouwen, over hun ervaringen met de wereldberoemde r&b-zanger.

Roofdier







Ook Cara Delevingne bekeek de documentaire. Op Instagram vertelde ze gisteren hoe misselijkmakend ze het vindt dat dit al zo lang aan de gang is. “Ik vind het choquerend en degoutant hoe lang dit al bezig is. Mijn hart gaat uit naar alle slachtoffers van zijn emotionele en fysieke misbruik en hun families. Deze man is een roofdier die teert op macht en is naar mijn mening erger dan Harvey Weinstein. (…) Ik ben naar zijn muziek blijven luisteren. Stop ermee om kunst te scheiden van de artiest. Het is niet omdat hij als een engel zingt, dat hij er een is”, klonk het.

Vaarwel, stilzwijgen

Haar gepeperde mening leverde haar een fors verlies op in volgers. Meer dan 50.000 mensen haakten af op haar Instagramaccount. Dat kan er bij het 26-jarige model niet in. “Ik sta versteld van het feit dat ik 50.000 volgers kwijtgespeeld ben na mijn post over R. Kelly. Elke keer als ik iets van me af schrijf, iets waarin ik echt geloof, iets waarvan anderen vinden dat het controversieel is, iets dat hen aan het denken zet, verlies ik volgers. De volgers die ik kwijtgeraakt ben, zijn het duidelijk niet eens met wat ik zeg.”

“In 2019 wil ik vaker de confrontatie aangaan. Confrontatie is GEEN GEWELD, het is communicatie. Iets waar ik nog steeds mee worstel. Ik heb altijd geleerd om de confrontatie uit de weg te gaan, wat ertoe geleid heeft dat ik me het grootste deel van mijn leven in stilzwijgen gehuld heb. Stilzwijgen brengt onderdrukking teweeg en onderdrukking leidt tot ziekte. Gedaan ermee! Vaarwel stilzwijgen en bekrompen volgers, hallo confrontatie en mensen die vooruitdenken. Het wordt een luidruchtig jaar”, klinkt het.