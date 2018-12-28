Instagramster verweert zich tegen wrede reacties op haar cellulitis

View this post on Instagram

| I receive many comments about my cellulite and cellulite in general. “Your ass looks like my balls”, you only have cellulite because you are lazy” “If you have cellulite that means you are unhealthy”. Years ago I hated my cellulite. I was so insecure about it and as a result I made it my number one priority to tackle what most of society deems as an “unhealthy, unattractive flaw”. During this time I cut out all foods that I loved, I ran and ran on a treadmill and only ever did cardio at the gym. Throughout this time I was constantly tired, my immune system was poor and my mental health and self worth were at an all time low. After years of trying different diets, starving myself and only doing cardio, I stopped and thought about what cellulite is. Why does it make me "unattractive”. And you know the conclusion I came too? IT DOESNT. Cellulite doesn’t make you any less beautiful. It isn’t a representation of your health and it DEFINITELY shouldn’t stop you from loving yourself. I go to the gym way more than I did, but now I only do weight training. I eat in moderation and I am the healthiest I’ve ever been both physically and mentally. And I STILL have cellulite ! A completely airbrushed and smooth body is nearly impossible to obtain and is not a representation of YOUR beauty. So here’s little old me and my cellulite once again to remind you of how rare and AMAZING our bodies are. Cellulite or not 🌸🌸🌸