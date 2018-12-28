Instagramster verweert zich tegen wrede reacties op haar cellulitis

Het Australische model Ariella Nyssa heeft stevig van zich afgebeten tegen volgers die haar bodyshamen omwille van haar cellulitis.
Ariella Nyssa plaatst al enige tijd foto’s van zichzelf op Instagram waarop ook haar cellulitis te zien is. Het 21-jarige badpakkenmodel uit Sydney schrok zich een ongeluk door de hoeveelheid aan haatreacties die ze daarop kreeg. Dat ging van “Je hebt last van cellulitis omdat je lui bent” tot “Als je cellulitis hebt, ben je ongezond”.
Strijd tegen cellulitis
Onlangs reageerde de knappe Instagramster op de heftige verwijten. Ze weet van zichzelf dat ze cellulitis heeft, maar ze wil niet dat het haar leven nog langer beheerst. “Vroeger haatte ik mijn cellulitis. Het maakte mij erg onzeker en daarom ging ik de strijd aan met wat de maatschappij ‘een ongezonde, onaantrekkelijke onvolmaaktheid’ noemt. In die periode meed ik al het eten dat ik lekker vond. Ik trainde voortdurend op de loopband en deed niets anders dan cardiotraining in de fitness. Het gevolg was dat ik voortdurend uitgeput was, mijn immuunsysteem was verzwakt en mijn mentale gezondheid ging achteruit”, vertelt ze.
Compleet andere aanpak
Toch beet ze door, probeerde ze verschillende diëten en hongerde ze zichzelf bijna uit. Tot ze er genoeg van had. “Ik stopte ermee en dacht na waarom cellulitis me ‘onaantrekkelijk’ maakt. En weet je tot welke conclusie ik kwam? Cellulitis maakt je helemaal niet onaantrekkelijk. Het maakt je niet minder mooi en het is geen weergave van je gezondheid en het mag je zeker niet doen twijfelen aan jezelf. Ik ga nog steeds naar de fitness, maar ik doe nu enkel krachttraining. Ik eet met mate en ik heb me nog nooit zo gezond gevoeld als nu, zowel lichamelijk als mentaal. En ik heb nog steeds cellulitis! Een volledig egaal lichaam is bijna onmogelijk om te bereiken en het is geen weergave van je schoonheid”, moedigt ze andere vrouwen aan.
Lovende reacties
Haar positieve benadering kon op heel wat bijval van haar volgers rekenen. “Je bent ongelofelijk mooi. Bedankt om je verhaal te delen”, klinkt het onder meer. “Dit is een ‘gezonde’ manier van denken. Bravo! Er zijn veel ergere problemen in het leven. Cellulitis hoort daar niet bij”, schrijft iemand anders.
| I receive many comments about my cellulite and cellulite in general. “Your ass looks like my balls”, you only have cellulite because you are lazy” “If you have cellulite that means you are unhealthy”. Years ago I hated my cellulite. I was so insecure about it and as a result I made it my number one priority to tackle what most of society deems as an “unhealthy, unattractive flaw”. During this time I cut out all foods that I loved, I ran and ran on a treadmill and only ever did cardio at the gym. Throughout this time I was constantly tired, my immune system was poor and my mental health and self worth were at an all time low. After years of trying different diets, starving myself and only doing cardio, I stopped and thought about what cellulite is. Why does it make me "unattractive”. And you know the conclusion I came too? IT DOESNT. Cellulite doesn’t make you any less beautiful. It isn’t a representation of your health and it DEFINITELY shouldn’t stop you from loving yourself. I go to the gym way more than I did, but now I only do weight training. I eat in moderation and I am the healthiest I’ve ever been both physically and mentally. And I STILL have cellulite ! A completely airbrushed and smooth body is nearly impossible to obtain and is not a representation of YOUR beauty. So here’s little old me and my cellulite once again to remind you of how rare and AMAZING our bodies are. Cellulite or not 🌸🌸🌸
To love ones self is the beginning of a life long romance. It is not selfish to set aside time to work on loving yourself entirely. Loving your self enough to work on things in your life, to take care of your body. To be kind, to be patient, to be forgiving. Your kindness and compassion on the inside allows you to GLOW on the outside! Beauty is subjective. It’s in the eye of the beholder! To me, being beautiful is about being kind. It’s about loving everyone you come across and admitting to your mistakes so you can grow. Self love is not just about loving the OUTSIDE! It starts with loving who you are on the INSIDE! Love your humour, your personality, your kindness, your humility, your patience, your creativity, your intentions, your generosity. Love every single thing about your beautiful personality and don’t let anyone tell you different ❤️ p.s wearing @prettylittlething ! I’m obsessed with leopard at the moment 🐆🐆🐆
Thanks for painting my face @vdjmakeup ! It’s so amazing to encounter such talented and special people! Make sure you empower one another girls. There’s too much jealousy, competition and comparison within social media! Appreciate people’s talents, encourage people’s journeys and support each other in all ways ! 💕💕