Deze films en series verschijnen in april op Neflix

Een nieuwe maand gaat op Netflix traditioneel gepaard met een nieuwe lading series, specials, documentaires en films. ‘Snelle: Zonder Jas Naar Buiten’, ‘Life in Colour with David Attenborough’, Shrek 1 &2 en ‘The Bi Lebowski’ springen deze maand het meest in het oog. Hieronder een overzicht van de grootste namen die in april op de streamingdienst verschijnen.
Netflix Original Series
- The Serpent – 2 april
- Snabba Cash – 7 april
- Dad Stop Embarrasing Me! – 14 april
- Hello, Me! – 15 april
- Shadow and Bone – 23 april
Netflix Films
- Just Say Yes – 2 april
- Misfit 3: De Finale – 23 april
- Thunder Force – 9 april
Netflix Original Documentary
- Dolly Parton: A Musicares Tribute – 7 april
- This is Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist – 7 april
- My Love: Six Stories of True Love – 13 april
- Snelle: Zonder Jas Naar Buiten – 16 april
- Life in Colour with David Attenborough – 22 april
Netflix Kids & Family
- Go! Go! Cory Carson: seizoen 4 – 27 april
- The Mitchells vs. The Machines – 30 april
En verder…
- Shrek 1 & 2 – 1 april
- Stepmom – 1 april
- The Big Lebowski – 1 april
- Seed of Chucky – 1 april
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park – 1 april
- Public Enemies – 1 april
- The Life of David Gale – 1 april
- Ronaldo – 1 april
- Liar Liar – 1 april
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: seizoen 3 & 4 – 15 april