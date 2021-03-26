Deze films en series verschijnen in april op Neflix

Een nieuwe maand gaat op Netflix traditioneel gepaard met een nieuwe lading series, specials, documentaires en films. ‘Snelle: Zonder Jas Naar Buiten’, ‘Life in Colour with David Attenborough’, Shrek 1 &2 en ‘The Bi Lebowski’ springen deze maand het meest in het oog. Hieronder een overzicht van de grootste namen die in april op de streamingdienst verschijnen.

Netflix Original Series

The Serpent – 2 april

Snabba Cash – 7 april

Dad Stop Embarrasing Me! – 14 april

Hello, Me! – 15 april

Shadow and Bone – 23 april

Netflix Films

Just Say Yes – 2 april

Misfit 3: De Finale – 23 april

Thunder Force – 9 april

Netflix Original Documentary

Dolly Parton: A Musicares Tribute – 7 april

This is Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist – 7 april

My Love: Six Stories of True Love – 13 april

Snelle: Zonder Jas Naar Buiten – 16 april

Life in Colour with David Attenborough – 22 april

Netflix Kids & Family

Go! Go! Cory Carson: seizoen 4 – 27 april

The Mitchells vs. The Machines – 30 april

En verder…