Deze films en series verschijnen in april op Neflix

Een nieuwe maand gaat op Netflix traditioneel gepaard met een nieuwe lading series, specials, documentaires en films. ‘Snelle: Zonder Jas Naar Buiten’, ‘Life in Colour with David Attenborough’, Shrek 1 &2 en ‘The Bi Lebowski’ springen deze maand het meest in het oog. Hieronder een overzicht van de grootste namen die in april op de streamingdienst verschijnen.

Netflix Original Series

  • The Serpent – 2 april
  • Snabba Cash – 7 april
  • Dad Stop Embarrasing Me! – 14 april
  • Hello, Me! – 15 april
  • Shadow and Bone – 23 april

Netflix Films

  • Just Say Yes – 2 april
  • Misfit 3: De Finale – 23 april
  • Thunder Force – 9 april

Netflix Original Documentary

  • Dolly Parton: A Musicares Tribute – 7 april
  • This is Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist – 7 april
  • My Love: Six Stories of True Love – 13 april
  • Snelle: Zonder Jas Naar Buiten – 16 april
  • Life in Colour with David Attenborough – 22 april

Netflix Kids & Family

  • Go! Go! Cory Carson: seizoen 4 – 27 april
  • The Mitchells vs. The Machines – 30 april

En verder…

  • Shrek 1 & 2 – 1 april
  • Stepmom – 1 april
  • The Big Lebowski – 1 april
  • Seed of Chucky – 1 april
  • The Lost World: Jurassic Park – 1 april
  • Public Enemies – 1 april
  • The Life of David Gale – 1 april
  • Ronaldo – 1 april
  • Liar Liar – 1 april
  • The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: seizoen 3 & 4 – 15 april