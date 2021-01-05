‘Don’t Cry For Me Quarantina’: met deze songs vatten Twitteraars rampjaar 2020 samen

2020 is (eindelijk) achter de rug, tijd om ons vrolijk te maken over het voorbije rampjaar. En daar doet Twitter lustig aan mee. Op 2 januari werd een nieuwe hashtag in het leven geroepen, die al gauw trending was: #SumUp2020WithASong. De bedoeling: vat het voorbije jaar samen met (een parodie op) een titel van een lied. Uiteraard maken tal van creatieve Twitterbreinen een woordspeling met corona, of verwijzen ze naar de lockdowns, social distancing en mondmaskers die 2020 kenmerkten. Een bloemlezing.

It’s The End Of The World As We Know It – R.E.M. #SumUp2020WithASong — lucy (@glitterylouis_) January 2, 2021

Quarantine is not my lover! #SumUp2020WithASong pic.twitter.com/v3TgM4NNTB — Walk off the Earth (@WalkOffTheEarth) January 3, 2021

#SumUp2020WithASong Is this real life

Or is just a fantasy?

Caught in quarantine… pic.twitter.com/Uimi8cs93I — Hey Jude Books (@beatlesfanz2) January 3, 2021