‘Don’t Cry For Me Quarantina’: met deze songs vatten Twitteraars rampjaar 2020 samen

2020 is (eindelijk) achter de rug, tijd om ons vrolijk te maken over het voorbije rampjaar. En daar doet Twitter lustig aan mee. Op 2 januari werd een nieuwe hashtag in het leven geroepen, die al gauw trending was: #SumUp2020WithASong. De bedoeling: vat het voorbije jaar samen met (een parodie op) een titel van een lied. Uiteraard maken tal van creatieve Twitterbreinen een woordspeling met corona, of verwijzen ze naar de lockdowns, social distancing en mondmaskers die 2020 kenmerkten. Een bloemlezing.
It’s The End Of The World As We Know It – R.E.M. #SumUp2020WithASong
— lucy (@glitterylouis_) January 2, 2021
Quarantine is not my lover! #SumUp2020WithASong pic.twitter.com/v3TgM4NNTB
— Walk off the Earth (@WalkOffTheEarth) January 3, 2021
Zoom, Zoom, Zoom, Zoom!
#SumUp2020WithASong pic.twitter.com/bRVv8LsYCm
— David Owen (@3rhythms) January 2, 2021
MMMStop
#SumUp2020WithASong pic.twitter.com/QXA2SA67DS
— nic (@NicLuvs80085) January 2, 2021
Don’t Cry For Me Quarantina #SumUp2020WithASong pic.twitter.com/5uHvGWykR4
— Rivers (@RivasTaro) January 2, 2021
Is this real life
Or is just a fantasy?
Caught in quarantine… pic.twitter.com/Uimi8cs93I
— Hey Jude Books (@beatlesfanz2) January 3, 2021
No Thank You, Next #SumUp2020WithASong
— Toya (@Solely_Toya) January 2, 2021
The Sound of Silence #SumUp2020WithASong pic.twitter.com/uR1vRr3ClL
— Hi, I’m Jon Matteson (@JonMatteson) January 2, 2021
Comfortably Numb #SumUp2020WithASong pic.twitter.com/nVwlhaF626
— Norma (@norma__77) January 2, 2021
I wanna Distance with somebody. #SumUp2020WithASong pic.twitter.com/lJJWu9plBy
— Androoney (@no_pun_no_gain) January 2, 2021
SO LONELY- THE POLICE 🙂 #SumUp2020WithASong
— el (like pinned?) (@badnsbor) January 3, 2021
#SumUp2020WithASong
Crying. Roy Orbison pic.twitter.com/txy6jEuz39
— Julie Rogers (@JulieRogersAPR) January 4, 2021
I Want to Hold Your Hand Sanitizer #SumUp2020WithASong pic.twitter.com/NtvYu7la9X
— Jack Miller (@personaugratin) January 2, 2021
#SumUp2020WithASong This pretty much sums it up pic.twitter.com/L0QPqZcT8a
— Melissa 🌸 (@euflorium) January 2, 2021