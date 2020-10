‘BGT’-jurylid Amanda Holden filmt eigen borstonderzoek: “Hoop dat dit vrouwen kan inspireren” (video)

View this post on Instagram

“My boobs always seem to be in the headlines for silly reasons so I hope that changes today as I document my own mammogram with @thisisheart to highlight that 1 in 8 of us women will be diagnosed with breast cancer during our lifetime. Worryingly 50% of us fail to notice or know the early signs of the disease. Regular mammograms, in addition to our own personal checks, offer the best results for early detection as they can highlight problems up to three years before anything can be felt through our own examination. We’re all different shapes and sizes and experience things differently but for me the check-up was quick and easy and potentially saved my life.”