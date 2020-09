‘Temptation’-Amber en Arda tonen ‘eerste foto’ van hun baby: “Hij lijkt op zijn papa” (foto)

View this post on Instagram

Hello world 🌍 I’m still in mommies belly for 13 more weeks. 🥰 I like it in here but I can’t wait to see the world. 🤩 I’m really active and love to kick and jump around 💪🏼 here is my very first picture with how I will probably look like when I’ll be out. Who do you think I look most like, mommy or daddy? Love A. Türker ♥️ #stilltobeborn #babyboy #pretecho #ultrasound #helloworld