BIZAR. Deze naaktkat heeft geen ogen

Jasper de naaktkat is de nieuwe chouchou van het internet. Op dit moment heeft hij al meer dan 74.000 volgers op zijn Instagramaccount. Zoals je kan zien op de foto’s heeft Jasper geen ogen meer, maar dat maakt hem gewoon nóg specialer.
Jasper werd door zijn baasjes geadopteerd toen hij twee jaar oud was en nog steeds beschikte over twee gezonde kijkers. Maar in november 2013 ontstond er in zijn rechteroog een hoornvlieszweer, een open wonde in de buitenste laag van het hoornvlies, waardoor de dierenartsen beslisten om zijn oogje te verwijderen.
Enkele jaren later sloeg het noodlot opnieuw toe. Ook zijn linkeroogje moest verwijderd worden vanwege een hoornvlieszweer. Jasper heeft dus al heel wat watertjes doorzwommen, maar desondanks is hij volgens zijn baasjes een heel gelukkige naaktkat.
Finally in April 2019 he had a mild stroke. It was a terrifying experience trying to figure out what was going on, why he woke me up spinning in circles, but the diagnoses was a relief. The cause is unknown, which is unfortunately common, but it means it wasn't caused by any of the awful things that we know can cause one. Since then he's recovered almost 100%, he walks a bit more cautiously and occasionally is unsure of where is is and will meow for help, but otherwise he's perfect. He's a very happy kitty, who is otherwise extremely healthy. He's 12 years old, but the vet says there's no reason to think he won't live another 10 years.
I may take my sweet time, and sometimes get distracted by sounds, but I can still make it around pretty good. I can also make it on the couch by myself just fine but don’t tell Mama that. I much prefer to be picked up. ————————————————————————Shop link in the bio! For those who don’t know Jazzy’s story, he was adopted at 2 years old seemingly healthy. After a couple of years he was diagnosed with FHV (feline herpes virus), but at the time all that meant was he was a sniffly boy. Then in November 2013 he got a corneal ulcer in his right eye. It was so bad that removal was the only option. He went on being a happy, healthy, now one eyed kitty. Until September 2018 when he ended up with a corneal ulcer in his remaining eye. Again so bad that removal was the only option. As scary as the news was that Jasper would now be totally blind, he adapted super well. Finally in April 2019 he had a mild stroke. He’s a very happy kitty, who is otherwise extremely healthy. He’s 11 years old, but the vet says there’s no reason to think he won’t live another 10 years. #jazzypurr #blindcat #sphynx #sphynxcat #nakedkitty #sphynxlair #catsofinstagram #catstagram #instacat #cat #kitty #animals #sphynxofinstagram #sphynxstagram #thedailynude #sphynxoftheday #hairlesscat #catsdaily #oddkitty #thedodo
Momma took me for a meet and greet where daddy works. I got lots of pets, it was nice. ————————————————————————Shop link in the bio! For those who don’t know Jazzy’s story, he was adopted at 2 years old seemingly healthy. After a couple of years he was diagnosed with FHV (feline herpes virus), but at the time all that meant was he was a sniffly boy. Then in November 2013 he got a corneal ulcer in his right eye. It was so bad that removal was the only option. He went on being a happy, healthy, now one eyed kitty. Until September 2018 when he ended up with a corneal ulcer in his remaining eye. Again so bad that removal was the only option. As scary as the news was that Jasper would now be totally blind, he adapted super well. Finally in April 2019 he had a mild stroke. He’s a very happy kitty, who is otherwise extremely healthy. He’s 11 years old, but the vet says there’s no reason to think he won’t live another 10 years. #jazzypurr #blindcat #sphynx #sphynxcat #nakedkitty #sphynxlair #catsofinstagram #catstagram #instacat #cat #kitty #sphynxofinstagram #sphynxstagram #thedailynude #sphynxoftheday #hairlesscat #catsdaily #oddkitty #thedodochef