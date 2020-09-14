BIZAR. Deze naaktkat heeft geen ogen

Jasper de naaktkat is de nieuwe chouchou van het internet. Op dit moment heeft hij al meer dan 74.000 volgers op zijn Instagramaccount. Zoals je kan zien op de foto’s heeft Jasper geen ogen meer, maar dat maakt hem gewoon nóg specialer.

Jasper werd door zijn baasjes geadopteerd toen hij twee jaar oud was en nog steeds beschikte over twee gezonde kijkers. Maar in november 2013 ontstond er in zijn rechteroog een hoornvlieszweer, een open wonde in de buitenste laag van het hoornvlies, waardoor de dierenartsen beslisten om zijn oogje te verwijderen.

Enkele jaren later sloeg het noodlot opnieuw toe. Ook zijn linkeroogje moest verwijderd worden vanwege een hoornvlieszweer. Jasper heeft dus al heel wat watertjes doorzwommen, maar desondanks is hij volgens zijn baasjes een heel gelukkige naaktkat.