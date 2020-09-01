Ed Sheeran voor het eerst papa geworden: “We zijn helemaal verliefd”

De Britse singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran en zijn vrouw zijn de trotse ouders geworden van een dochtertje. Dat kondigde hij zelf aan op Instagram.
Cherry Seaborn (28), de vrouw van Ed Sheeran (29), is vorige week bevallen van een dochtertje dat luistert naar de naam Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. “We zijn helemaal verliefd op haar. Moeder en dochter stellen het allebei goed en we zijn in de wolken”, schrijft hij op Instagram.
Getrouwd
Voor zowel Cherry als Ed is het hun eerste kindje. Ze stapten in 2018 in het huwelijksbootje.
Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you… Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter – Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed x
