Ed Sheeran voor het eerst papa geworden: “We zijn helemaal verliefd”

AFP / Stefanie Loos

De Britse singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran en zijn vrouw zijn de trotse ouders geworden van een dochtertje. Dat kondigde hij zelf aan op Instagram.

Cherry Seaborn (28), de vrouw van Ed Sheeran (29), is vorige week bevallen van een dochtertje dat luistert naar de naam Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. “We zijn helemaal verliefd op haar. Moeder en dochter stellen het allebei goed en we zijn in de wolken”, schrijft hij op Instagram.

Getrouwd

Voor zowel Cherry als Ed is het hun eerste kindje. Ze stapten in 2018 in het huwelijksbootje.

Ed Sheeran met zijn vrouw Cherry Seaborn: