Katy Perry bevallen van eerste kindje

De Amerikaanse zangeres Katy Perry en de Britse acteur Orlando Bloom zijn de trotse ouders geworden van een dochtertje. Dat maakte Bloom bekend op Instagram.
“Welkom op de wereld, Daisy Dove Bloom. We zweven met liefde en verwondering door de veilige en gezonde komst van onze dochter”, kondigde Bloom de geboorte van hun dochtertje aan. Voor Katy Perry (35) is het haar eerste kindje, Bloom (43), heeft al een zoon, Flynn (9), uit zijn vorige relatie met het Australische model Miranda Kerr.
Niet alle bevallingen even succesvol
Als ambassadeurs van UNICEF beseffen ze dat (onder meer door het coronavirus) niet alle bevallingen even goed verlopen door het gebrek aan schoon drinkwater, zeep, vaccins en medicijnen tegen ziektes. “Maar we weten dat wij de gelukkigen zijn en niet iedereen zo’n vredige geboorte kan ervaren zoals dat bij ons het geval was. Als ouders van een pasgeboren baby breekt dit onze harten en leven we nu meer dan ooit mee met ouders die het moeilijk hebben”, klinkt het.
Doneren
Ze roepen daarom op om geld te doneren aan UNICEF. “Door UNICEF te steunen, zorg je voor een veilige start in het leven en creëer je een gezondere wereld voor ieder kind. We hopen dat jullie hart zal bloeien van gulheid”, besluiten ze.
#Repost @unicef ・・・ Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.