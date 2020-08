BIZAR. Voor deze Cloud Bread-trend op TikTok heb je slechts drie ingrediënten nodig

View this post on Instagram

CLOUD BREAD ☁️🍞 TikTok has been exploding with people baking these, so I decided to try it today and made a cute colorful one 🌈 . Check out my Story Highlight soon for the recipe. Used a little food coloring for the red/blue, ube extract for the purple, and vanilla for the rainbow batch, which I highly recommend. Otherwise, it just tastes like… fluffy sweet egg whites. No chewing required, it literally melts in your mouth. My favorite part was the ube outer “crust” edges! . Is this something I would make over and over? No. Would I try it once with friends or the kids? 100%! Easy, fast, and look at how fun it looks! Have you heard of it? . SAVE • SHARE • TAG A FRIEND