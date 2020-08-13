Zo konden deze Britten in volle coronatijd veilig genieten van een festival (foto’s)

In Groot-Brittannië zijn ze erin geslaagd om het allereerste ‘socially distanced concert’ te organiseren, met speciale ‘socially distanced pods’. Duizenden bezoekers kregen een plekje toegewezen op een wei in Newcastle en moesten daar met hun bubbel in blijven, tenzij om naar het toilet te gaan of drankjes te gaan halen. Die moesten wel op voorhand besteld worden. Op die manier kon iedereen op een veilige afstand van elkaar van het concert genieten. Zullen we in de toekomst allemaal zo naar de festivalweide trekken?

The UK’s first socially distanced gig is happening now in Newcastle with @samfendermusic headlining, and where attendees have their own private viewing area with 2m of space between them. Here’s what it looks like #samfender #unityarena pic.twitter.com/YBdxpAjYyi — Kieron Donoghue (@kierondonoghue) August 11, 2020

World’s first socially distanced concert In the UK – our new reality! #SocialDistancing #PostCovid pic.twitter.com/gVBiN6AA0Y — Deepak Dhar (@deepak30000) August 13, 2020