Kat heeft zo’n boze blik dat zelfs Grumpy Cat erbij verbleekt (foto’s)

Een jaar geleden stierf Grumpy Cat, die legendarisch werd door de hilarische memes. Hij heeft nu een waardige opvolger die luistert naar de naam Kitzia.
Kitzia woont in Florida met haar baasje Viktoriia, een Oekraïense vrouw die zes jaar geleden naar de Verenigde Staten verhuisde. Viktoriia houdt van fotograferen en deelt regelmatig een kiekje van Kitzia op Instagram.
Chagrijnige blik
De kat heeft echter een opvallend chagrijnige blik die angstaanjagend maar tegelijkertijd grappig is. Dat leverde haar intussen al bijna 50.000 volgers op. Volgens haar baasje is het echter een erg lieve poes, wat het alleen nog maar mooier maakt. Hieronder een greep uit het fotoalbum.
I have no idea how this cat has so many personalities 🤣 that's one of them, grumpy grandma.
I know you missed my face. ♥️
Let's start the week with a smile!😊 Meme this picture 👇🏼🤪
30k of amazing people ♥️ If someone would have told me couple months ago that 30.000 people would follow my cat's page, I would never believe that. To tell you the truth, I was afraid of going public and creating an insta page for Kitzia because of the negative comments about her appearance I could receive . I actually couldn't stay away when I got tons of funny pictures I would love to share with people . I realized if Kitzia can make at least 1 person a day smile, than this page would make sense. I want to thank each and everyone of you. For following us , for commenting our posts , for sharing our pictures with your friends. For all the love you send! For your great messages and worries about Kitzia. You are all so sweet and supportive! We really appreciate it, and would love to know more about you! What's your name ?How old are you? Where you are from? Let me introduce myself: I am Viktoriia @otdielnova (Kitzia's hooman)and I am 24. I was born in Ukraine 🇺🇦 and currently live in Orlando, FL in the USA. 🙋🏽♀️😾 You are next 😘
Hieronder de enige echte Grumpy Cat, die bekend werd door zijn memes.