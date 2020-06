Tomorrowland gaat tóch door, maar niet zoals je gewend bent…

View this post on Instagram

Tomorrowland – Around the World – The digital festival. On July 25th & 26th, the first chapter in The Reflection of Love will be written. Prepare for a spectacular two-day digital music festival experience on a new location, bringing together the planet’s biggest names in electronic dance music on multiple stages and the world’s best technology in 3D design, video production and special effects. Tickets will go on sale on June 18th.