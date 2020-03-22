Ziekenhuisseries geven hun mondmaskers weg aan echte dokters

De teams van verschillende Amerikaanse ziekenhuisseries hebben hun steun aangeboden aan hun ‘collega’s’ in echte ziekenhuizen. De shows schenken de mondmaskers die ze gebruiken tijdens de opnames aan de dokters en verplegers die ze echt nodig hebben.
Een positief effect van de coronacrisis is de golf van solidariteit die ontstaan is en de hulp komt soms uit verrassende hoeken. Zo hebben al zeker drie Amerikaanse ziekenhuisseries beloofd om het medisch personeel in de Verenigde Staten te steunen. Ze willen hun voorraad aan mondmaskers doneren aan lokale ziekenhuizen.
Een “magiche levering” voor de ziekenhuizen
‘The Resident’, een serie op de zender Fox, geeft al de mondmaskers, handschoenen en schorten van de productie weg aan het Grady Memorial Hospital in de stad Atlanta. Dr. Karen Law, die daar werkt als reumatoloog, bedankte het team al via Instagram. Zij vertelt hoe ze de dag ervoor nog had aangekaart dat er een tekort aan maskers dreigde en dat een magische levering niet voor meteen was. “Maar, er arriveerde toch een magische zending in de vorm van dit heel genereus gebaar.”
To the entire team @theresidentonfox, thank you for this incredibly generous donation of #PPE from your set, including gowns, masks, gloves, and all the things our healthcare workers need to provide safe care for our community during #COVID19. Yesterday, I had a serious discussion with the residents about how, though supplies are low, a magical shipment of masks is unlikely to arrive. And yet, a magical shipment of masks DID arrive, in the form of this very generous gesture. This kind of community support means so much to our #frontlineproviders who are making many sacrifices to staff our hospitals and care for our community.
Andere shows volgen het voorbeeld van ‘The Resident’. ‘The Good Doctor’ plant om al haar medisch materiaal aan de zorgverleners in Vancouver te schenken en ‘Station 19’, een spin-off van ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, heeft een deel van haar mondmaskers al weggegeven aan de brandweer van de stad Ontario. Net als in ons land dreigt er ook in de Verenigde Staten een tekort aan medisch materiaal. Veel van die spullen worden in China gemaakt en dat land limiteerde de export tijdelijk om de coronacrisis in eigen land aan te pakken.