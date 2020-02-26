Duffy werd “verkracht, gedrogeerd en gegijzeld”

Duffy is door de hel gegaan. De Britse zangeres verdween in 2011 geheel onverwacht van de muzikale radar, maar nu schept ze duidelijkheid in een lange post op Instagram. “Ik ben verkracht en gedrogeerd.”
“Jullie willen niet weten hoe vaak ik eraan gedacht heb om dit al op te schrijven”, begint Duffy. “Ik weet niet waarom dit nu net het juiste moment is en hoe ik me hierna zal voelen. Velen vragen zich af wat er met mij gebeurd is, waar ik naartoe was en waarom ik verdween.”
Droefheid
“Een journalist contacteerde me en ik vertelde hem afgelopen zomer alles. Hij was lief en het voelde fantastisch om eindelijk te praten. De waarheid is, en vertrouw me als ik zeg dat ik nu veilig ben, dat ik verkracht, gedrogeerd en gedurende enkele dagen gevangen ben gehouden.”
“Het herstel heeft tijd gekost. In de duizenden dagen die volgden, wilde ik de zon weer in mijn hart voelen. Dat is nu het geval”, aldus Duffy.
„Je vraagt je misschien af waarom ik mijn stem niet eerder heb gebruikt om mijn pijn uit te drukken? Ik wilde de wereld de droefheid in mijn ogen niet tonen. Steun me alstublieft om hier een positieve ervaring van te maken.”
Interview
Binnenkort zal Duffy meer tekst en uitleg gegeven over wat er gebeurd is. Fans krijgen eerst de kans om hun vragen in te sturen. “Ergens in de komende weken zal ik een gesproken interview met die vragen publiceren.”
You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it. Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why. A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer. He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak. The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine. You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke. In the following weeks I will be posting a spoken interview. If you have any questions I would like to answer them, in the spoken interview, if I can. I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that x Duffy Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family. Please support me to make this a positive experience.