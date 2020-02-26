Duffy werd “verkracht, gedrogeerd en gegijzeld”

Duffy is door de hel gegaan. De Britse zangeres verdween in 2011 geheel onverwacht van de muzikale radar, maar nu schept ze duidelijkheid in een lange post op Instagram. “Ik ben verkracht en gedrogeerd.”

“Jullie willen niet weten hoe vaak ik eraan gedacht heb om dit al op te schrijven”, begint Duffy. “Ik weet niet waarom dit nu net het juiste moment is en hoe ik me hierna zal voelen. Velen vragen zich af wat er met mij gebeurd is, waar ik naartoe was en waarom ik verdween.”

Droefheid

“Een journalist contacteerde me en ik vertelde hem afgelopen zomer alles. Hij was lief en het voelde fantastisch om eindelijk te praten. De waarheid is, en vertrouw me als ik zeg dat ik nu veilig ben, dat ik verkracht, gedrogeerd en gedurende enkele dagen gevangen ben gehouden.”

“Het herstel heeft tijd gekost. In de duizenden dagen die volgden, wilde ik de zon weer in mijn hart voelen. Dat is nu het geval”, aldus Duffy.

„Je vraagt je misschien af waarom ik mijn stem niet eerder heb gebruikt om mijn pijn uit te drukken? Ik wilde de wereld de droefheid in mijn ogen niet tonen. Steun me alstublieft om hier een positieve ervaring van te maken.”

Interview

Binnenkort zal Duffy meer tekst en uitleg gegeven over wat er gebeurd is. Fans krijgen eerst de kans om hun vragen in te sturen. “Ergens in de komende weken zal ik een gesproken interview met die vragen publiceren.”