Stewardess lijkt zo hard op Meghan Markle dat ze voortdurend aangesproken wordt

View this post on Instagram

I get the constant stares and smiles from people while working. Some finally get the courage to come up to tell me how much I resemble Meghan Markle! “Why are you working here aren’t you married to the prince” 😂 it’s such an honor when people compare me to the duchess. She’s beautiful inside and out. 💕#meghanmarklelookalike #meghanmarkle #lookalikes #viral #ellendegeneres #lifestylemagazine #meghanmarkledoubles #seperatedatbirth #mytwin #doppleganger #royal #royallikeness