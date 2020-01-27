Sportwereld in shock na plotselinge overlijden Kobe Bryant

Het onverwachte overlijden van basketicoon Kobe Bryant (41) in een helikoptercrash zindert nog steeds na. Eén van de vier dochters van Bryant, de 13-jarige Gianna, zat ook in de helikopter. Niet alleen uit de basketbalwereld komen er reacties, ook andere sporters en celebs tonen hun medeleven.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, topscorer aller tijden in de NBA, reageert vol ongeloof.

Most people will remember Kobe as the magnificent athlete who inspired a whole generation of basketball players. But I will always remember him as a man who was much more than an athlete. pic.twitter.com/9EZuwk8wrV — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) January 26, 2020

“Er zijn geen woorden die de pijn kunnen beschrijven die ik voel door deze tragedie”, schrijft voormalig topbasketballer Shaquille O’Neal. ‘Shaq’ vormde jarenlang een gouden duo met Bryant bij de Lakers en won samen twee titels met Kobe. “Ik ben mijn nichtje Gigi en mijn broer Kobe Bryant kwijt. Ik hou van jullie, jullie zullen gemist worden. Ik leef mee met de Bryant-familie en de families van de andere passagiers aan boord.”

There’s no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/pigHywq3c1 — SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020

I am at a loss for words. How does this happen?! Devastated. Rip Kobe 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) January 26, 2020

We have no words to express how shocked we are to hear of the tragic passing of one of the greatest sportsmen of all time and Rossonero fan, Kobe Bryant. All our thoughts are with the families of those affected by this tragic accident. You will forever be missed, Kobe 🙏❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/FOd365chEL — AC Milan (@acmilan) January 26, 2020

LeBron is met with emotional hugs after landing in Los Angeles following the death of Kobe Bryant. (via NBC4 Los Angeles) pic.twitter.com/Fx9jt2qZVi — ESPN (@espn) January 26, 2020

Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant, despite being one of the truly great basketball players of all time, was just getting started in life. He loved his family so much, and had such strong passion for the future. The loss of his beautiful daughter, Gianna, makes this moment even more devastating…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

…..Melania and I send our warmest condolences to Vanessa and the wonderful Bryant family. May God be with you all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020