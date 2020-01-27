Sportwereld in shock na plotselinge overlijden Kobe Bryant

Foto AFP / A. Gomes

Het onverwachte overlijden van basketicoon Kobe Bryant (41) in een helikoptercrash zindert nog steeds na. Eén van de vier dochters van Bryant, de 13-jarige Gianna, zat ook in de helikopter. Niet alleen uit de basketbalwereld komen er reacties, ook andere sporters en celebs tonen hun medeleven.  

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, topscorer aller tijden in de NBA, reageert vol ongeloof.

“Er zijn geen woorden die de pijn kunnen beschrijven die ik voel door deze tragedie”, schrijft voormalig topbasketballer Shaquille O’Neal. ‘Shaq’ vormde jarenlang een gouden duo met Bryant bij de Lakers en won samen twee titels met Kobe. “Ik ben mijn nichtje Gigi en mijn broer Kobe Bryant kwijt. Ik hou van jullie, jullie zullen gemist worden. Ik leef mee met de Bryant-familie en de families van de andere passagiers aan boord.”