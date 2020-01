Je kan nu een ‘koaladildo’ kopen ten voordele van de slachtoffers van Australië

View this post on Instagram

We need your help! 🔥 Our country has been devastated by bushfires, so to support those in need we're proud to announce The Down-Under Donation Dildo! A new toy where 100% of the profits will be donated directly to the bushfire relief efforts 🇦🇺 Helping has never felt so good! 😜 Find it now at the link in our bio! 🐨 . #australia #aussie #bushfires #appeal #nswfires #koala #SAfires #vicfires