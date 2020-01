Bekende YouTubester gedegouteerd nadat fan bikinifoto van haar bewerkt

View this post on Instagram

Last night a guy sent me a photoshopped, much smaller, less cellulite-y version of that right picture and told me “I would be perfect if I lost the extra weight.” But I’ve been there. I lost the “extra weight”. I went to the gym every single day. Even on vacation cause no days off right? I lived off of egg whites and vegetables. And guess what? I still wasn’t happy with myself. So ya I gained weight but so what? That “extra weight” is me being able to have a life outside of the gym. To eat food I actually enjoy. It’s realizing that you don’t need to be a size 2 to be fit or healthy. And most importantly, it’s a big F*CK YOU to my eating disorder. I’m not losing a damn thing 👏🏻