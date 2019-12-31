IN BEELD. Australië kleurt helemaal rood en zwart door bosbranden

De Australische brandweer krijgt de hevige bosbranden maar niet onder controle. Al zeker 12 mensen lieten het leven en nu zitten maar liefst 4.000 mensen vast op een strand in Mallacoota, Victoria. De brandweer had de inwoners opgeroepen om tot daar te komen. Ze zullen geëvacueerd worden met behulp van helikopters en boten.

Door de hevige branden kleurt de hemel van Australië afwisselend zwart en rood. Rood van de branden die maar door blijven gaan en zwart van de heftige rook die daarbij vrijkomt. In onderstaand filmpje lijkt het wel nacht, maar in feite is het half tien ’s ochtends.

VIDEO: #Mallacoota

By resident JANN GILBERT who is currently on the wharf as an evacuee pic.twitter.com/9eUHt39zVN — sᴉɹɹǝℲ ǝllǝɥɔoɹ (@Turtle_Shell_Oz) 30 december 2019

Locals and tourists holding tight on the #Mallacoota wharf as the bushfire passes through the popular seaside summer holiday spot #AustraliaBurns (📷 from ‘travelling_aus_family’ on Instagram). pic.twitter.com/NfQxlwObxv — Siobhan Heanue (@siobhanheanue) 31 december 2019

10:30am update from Dad at the wharf in Mallacoota – “fire front not far away” #Mallacoota #bushfirecrisis pic.twitter.com/MvgeiZqujM — bluesfestblues (@bluesfestblues) 30 december 2019

Matt Manning is on a boat 3km from #Mallacoota. There are four people and a dog on board. These photos are from early this morning. pic.twitter.com/HNUviZqqTd — Helen Davidson (@heldavidson) 31 december 2019