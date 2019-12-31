IN BEELD. Australië kleurt helemaal rood en zwart door bosbranden

Foto AFP

De Australische brandweer krijgt de hevige bosbranden maar niet onder controle. Al zeker 12 mensen lieten het leven en nu zitten maar liefst 4.000 mensen vast op een strand in Mallacoota, Victoria. De brandweer had de inwoners opgeroepen om tot daar te komen. Ze zullen geëvacueerd worden met behulp van helikopters en boten. 

Door de hevige branden kleurt de hemel van Australië afwisselend zwart en rood. Rood van de branden die maar door blijven gaan en zwart van de heftige rook die daarbij vrijkomt. In onderstaand filmpje lijkt het wel nacht, maar in feite is het half tien ’s ochtends.