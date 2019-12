Influencer toont realiteit achter perfecte bikinifoto

View this post on Instagram

How I sometimes look in swimmers vs how I mostly look in swimmers 👉🏼👉🏼 Just been writing the comparison chapter of the @seize_the_yay book and reflecting on how harshly we compare our 90% of the time to other people’s 10% of the time. It’s so important to keep a grasp on perspective and be kind to yourself in this crazy landscape we find ourselves in. Here’s to many more bloops in 2020 😂