Will.i.am onder politiebegeleiding van vlucht gehaald door “racistische” stewardess

Will.i.am heeft op Twitter fel uitgehaald naar een stewardess van de Australische luchtvaartmaatschappij Qantas. De Black Eyed Peas-frontman moest het vliegtuig verlaten onder politiebegeleiding, nadat hij een aanvaring had met de “racistische stewardess”.

De muzikant zat op een vlucht van Brisbane naar Sydney, toen hem gevraagd werd zijn laptop weg te steken omdat het vliegtuig zou gaan landen. Volgens Will.i.am hoorde hij de mededeling niet omdat hij zijn koptelefoon ophad. Omdat de zanger niet meteen reageerde, zou de stewardess kwaad geworden zijn, aldus Will.i.am. Daarop heeft de piloot naar de luchthaven gebeld om de frontman na de landing te laten escorteren door vijf agenten.

Steun van andere passagiers

Will.i.am heeft het hele verhaal uit de doeken gedaan op Twitter. Volgens hem is er maar één reden dat de stewardess zo fel reageerde: racisme. “Ik wil niet geloven dat ze racistisch is. Maar ze was duidelijk alleen gefrustreerd als het ging om mensen met een kleurtje. De andere passagiers waren ook van mening dat zij over de rooie ging.”

Na een ondervraging en getuigenissen van andere passagiers, mocht Will.i.am gaan. De luchtvaartmaatschappij Qantas heeft nog niet gereageerd.

This is how your greeted when you land from Brisbane to Sydney flying @qantas with a #RacistFlightattendant named Lorraine Marshall…She sent the police after me bacause I couldn’t hear the P.A while making beats on the plane wearing noise canceling headphones… pic.twitter.com/9xT7WqTUoO — will.i.am (@iamwill) 16 november 2019

I was intimidated by 5 police officers when I landed…for what? 🤷🏿‍♂️ I put away my laptop when she asked…why would she feel threatened by me to call the police? What did I do wrong? I wasn’t out of hand.. I was polite & did what she asked… now you’re asking me to take abuse? https://t.co/1390ThymY3 — will.i.am (@iamwill) 16 november 2019

No one said she was a white supremest… I said she singled every person of colourbin the flight and gave them a hard time…and went to the extreme of calling the police on me when I did nothing wrong…other passengers on the flight agreed that she was out of hand… https://t.co/fyh6DUb9F8 — will.i.am (@iamwill) 16 november 2019

.@Qantas Your #RacistFlightattendant was beyond rude & took it to the next level by calling the police on me. thank god the other passengers testified that SHE was out of Control 🙏🏿 the police finally let me go. imagine if the police were as aggressive as Lorraine Marshall 😵 — will.i.am (@iamwill) 16 november 2019