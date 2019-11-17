Will.i.am onder politiebegeleiding van vlucht gehaald door “racistische” stewardess

will.i.am
AFP / K. White

Will.i.am heeft op Twitter fel uitgehaald naar een stewardess van de Australische luchtvaartmaatschappij Qantas. De Black Eyed Peas-frontman moest het vliegtuig verlaten onder politiebegeleiding, nadat hij een aanvaring had met de “racistische stewardess”.

De muzikant zat op een vlucht van Brisbane naar Sydney, toen hem gevraagd werd zijn laptop weg te steken omdat het vliegtuig zou gaan landen. Volgens Will.i.am hoorde hij de mededeling niet omdat hij zijn koptelefoon ophad. Omdat de zanger niet meteen reageerde, zou de stewardess kwaad geworden zijn, aldus Will.i.am. Daarop heeft de piloot naar de luchthaven gebeld om de frontman na de landing te laten escorteren door vijf agenten.

Steun van andere passagiers

Will.i.am heeft het hele verhaal uit de doeken gedaan op Twitter. Volgens hem is er maar één reden dat de stewardess zo fel reageerde: racisme. “Ik wil niet geloven dat ze racistisch is. Maar ze was duidelijk alleen gefrustreerd als het ging om mensen met een kleurtje. De andere passagiers waren ook van mening dat zij over de rooie ging.”

Na een ondervraging en getuigenissen van andere passagiers, mocht Will.i.am gaan. De luchtvaartmaatschappij Qantas heeft nog niet gereageerd.