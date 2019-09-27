Vijf labels die de modewereld op z’n kop zetten

Modehuizen schieten als paddenstoelen uit de grond, maar toch vindt niet elke fashionista wat hij of zij zoekt. De laatste jaren zijn er echter enkele nieuwkomers op de markt, die élk lichaam vertegenwoordigen.
Luz Lancheros – MWN
Aerie
“Be strong. Be different. Be you.” #regram of the #AerieREAL @connerlundius
Aerie maakt geen kleren voor engelachtige vrouwen met onrealistische lichamen, maar kiest voor vrouwen in alle kleuren, vorme en huidtypes voor haar campagnes. De #AerieREAL-collectie slaat dan ook bij iedereen aan. Vrouwen met een beperking, littekens of chronische ziektes sierden de reclameaffiches. Ook dames met een stoma stonden in de schijnwerpers. Dankzij de vriendelijke aanpak in de winkels – je leest er boodschappen die je zelfvertrouwen een boost geven – schoten de verkoopcijfers met 23% de lucht in.
eShakti
Trapunto Waist Dupioni Maxi Shirtdress. Tap on the image to checkout the product! Reposted from @itzallnthedetailz #eshakti #madejustforyou #fashion #fashiondaily #outfitideas #womenfashion #customdresses #customstyle #style #instastyle #styleinspo #outfitstyle #ootd #ootdfashion
Kleding op maat is te duur, denk je? Bij eShakti kies je online je kledingstuk en geef je jouw kledingmaten door. Je krijgt je aankoop op maat thuis bezorgd. Deze nieuwe manier van online shoppen zorgt er ook voor dat je minder vaak miskopen moet terugsturen. eShakti denkt trouwens met plezier aan de grotere maten.
Les Girls Les Boys
Gedaan met strakke jurkjes voor vrouwen en chique maatpakken voor mannen. Dit merk spreekt tot de verbeelding met haar comfortabele loungewear. De kledij is genderneutraal en kan je voor verschillende gelegenheden dragen. Les Girls Les Boys staat voor een subtiele, naturelle look, die toch kracht uitstraalt. Iets wat Generatie Z alleen maar toejuicht.
Rebirth Garments
A Repost from my pup, @friedchickendoglet: “This is my companion Sky Cubacub @rebirthgarments ! We look so fierce in this photo by @graceduval ! I like how it shows off my 3 French tipped paws! We are modeling some outfits Sky made, which have prints of their dad’s paintings on the fabric. Our friend @colectivomultipolar took photos of Sky’s dad’s paintings and @sparklezilla made them into repeat prints! I came home to Sky just about a couple weeks after their dad’s memorial, and I’ve been working hard to cheer them up. They are very sad lately, so maybe send them a nice message. In this photo, Sky is holding me up and I’m looking at the camera, I have curly apricot colored hair and I get bathed very regularly to help with Sky’s allergies (even though I’m hypoallergenic, I can still make Sky itchy!) . Sky is wearing a cool pink scalemaille headpiece, I cant wait till I stop growing so that I can have a scalemaille outfit made for me so we can match!! Sky has bright aqua polka dots over hot pink painted on their face with blue lips, geometric eyeliner and a lavender eye. Their dress has holo fuchsia muscle poufs on the arms over a optical black and white print and features 2 of Sky’s dad’s paintings!” #radicalvisibility #queerpup #nonbinary #curlyhair #dogsofinstagram #poodle #puppy #dogmodel
Rebirth Garments gaat de strijd aan met genderstandaarden. Ontwerper Sky Cubacub, van Filipijnse afkomst, heeft een beperking en beschouwt zichzelf niet als man of vrouw. Sky wil dan ook toegankelijk zijn voor alle queer jongeren met een handicap. Rebirth Garments gebruikt felle kleuren, weelderige stoffen en innovatieve ontwerpen die de traditionele modehuizen uitdagen. Je shopt er zwemkledij, crop tops, sweaters en accessoires.
Jecca
The Correct & Conceal Palette – the key to a smooth, flawless base. It’s the perfect companion to our Sculpt & Soften palette and Pride Lipsticks: together, they rock it ✨ • • #makeup #inspired #makeupartist #makeuplover #makeupaddict #lovemakeup #gender #individuality #standout #beyourself #veganconcealer #equality #loveyourself #andothers #makeupinspiration #pridemakeup #pride #lgbt #lgbtq #trans #vegan #veganbrand #veganmakeup #noanimaltesting #loveanimals #love #jeccablac
Make-up merk Jecca van Jessica Blackler focust op transvrouwen. Haar eerste product was een pallet om imperfecties of baardsporen te verbergen. Jecca wordt niet getest op dieren en werkt nauw samen met transgender make-upartiesten. Momenteel ontwikkelt het merk een eerste oogschaduwpallet.