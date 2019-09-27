Vijf labels die de modewereld op z’n kop zetten

Modehuizen schieten als paddenstoelen uit de grond, maar toch vindt niet elke fashionista wat hij of zij zoekt. De laatste jaren zijn er echter enkele nieuwkomers op de markt, die élk lichaam vertegenwoordigen.

Luz Lancheros – MWN

Aerie

Aerie maakt geen kleren voor engelachtige vrouwen met onrealistische lichamen, maar kiest voor vrouwen in alle kleuren, vorme en huidtypes voor haar campagnes. De #AerieREAL-collectie slaat dan ook bij iedereen aan. Vrouwen met een beperking, littekens of chronische ziektes sierden de reclameaffiches. Ook dames met een stoma stonden in de schijnwerpers. Dankzij de vriendelijke aanpak in de winkels – je leest er boodschappen die je zelfvertrouwen een boost geven – schoten de verkoopcijfers met 23% de lucht in.

eShakti

Kleding op maat is te duur, denk je? Bij eShakti kies je online je kledingstuk en geef je jouw kledingmaten door. Je krijgt je aankoop op maat thuis bezorgd. Deze nieuwe manier van online shoppen zorgt er ook voor dat je minder vaak miskopen moet terugsturen. eShakti denkt trouwens met plezier aan de grotere maten.

Les Girls Les Boys

Gedaan met strakke jurkjes voor vrouwen en chique maatpakken voor mannen. Dit merk spreekt tot de verbeelding met haar comfortabele loungewear. De kledij is genderneutraal en kan je voor verschillende gelegenheden dragen. Les Girls Les Boys staat voor een subtiele, naturelle look, die toch kracht uitstraalt. Iets wat Generatie Z alleen maar toejuicht.

Rebirth Garments

Rebirth Garments gaat de strijd aan met genderstandaarden. Ontwerper Sky Cubacub, van Filipijnse afkomst, heeft een beperking en beschouwt zichzelf niet als man of vrouw. Sky wil dan ook toegankelijk zijn voor alle queer jongeren met een handicap. Rebirth Garments gebruikt felle kleuren, weelderige stoffen en innovatieve ontwerpen die de traditionele modehuizen uitdagen. Je shopt er zwemkledij, crop tops, sweaters en accessoires.

Jecca



Make-up merk Jecca van Jessica Blackler focust op transvrouwen. Haar eerste product was een pallet om imperfecties of baardsporen te verbergen. Jecca wordt niet getest op dieren en werkt nauw samen met transgender make-upartiesten. Momenteel ontwikkelt het merk een eerste oogschaduwpallet.

