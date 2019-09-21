IN BEELD. Deze jonge zebra heeft geen strepen maar… stippen

Een natuurfotograaf wist niet wat hij zag toen hij opeens een jonge zebra zag met een gestippelde vacht in Kenia. Een bijzonder zeldzaam fenomeen.
Het veulen bleek slechts een week oud te zijn. “Eerst dacht ik dat het dier geverfd was, als soort van markering”, zei Antony Tira aan lokale media. Maar al snel bleek dat het diertje een zeldzame afwijking heeft, melanisme, waardoor zijn vacht extra donker is. Albinisme is hiervan het omgekeerde.
JUST A LITTLE ZEBRA…..Being different is not always bad. On the 15th of September 2019, a safari guide discovered a one of a kind genetically mutated baby Zebra in the Maasai Mara and named it after his surname – Tira. Swipe left to see more the little treasure. The game reserve is named in honour of the Maasai people (the ancestral inhabitants of the area) and their description of the area when looked at from afar: “Mara” means “spotted” in the local Maasai language of Maa, due to the many trees which dot the landscape. And so it seems that little Tira with her own ‘Mara’ was born in exactly the right place.’ #VETPAW #veterans #counterpoaching #antipoaching #forcefornature #elephants #elephant #poaching #poachers #rhino #rhinos #teamvetpaw #blackrhino #endangeredspecies #wildlifeconservation #wildlife #wildlifecrime #zebra #zebras