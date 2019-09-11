Serena Williams straalt op NYFW-catwalk met dochtertje

Serena Williams stal de show tijdens New York Fashion Week. De tennisster sloot het défilé van haar kledinglijn Serena by Serena af samen met haar tweejarig dochterje.
William heeft samen met haar man Alexis Ohanian een dochtertje van twee jaar, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. Het debuut op de catwalk van het meisje verliep nogal stroef, want ze klampte zich verlegen aan haar mama vast. Maar dat maakte het des te schattiger!
#NYFW 2019; Tennis Legend Serena Williams walks the runway with daughter Alexis at her Serena by Serena Williams fashion show in New York Pop of color, animal print…Serena Williams, tennis superstar and star fashion designer wowed audience with her Spring/Summer 2020 collection during NYFW and it was indeed a proud moment for the mum of one who worked the runway with her mini me, two-year-old baby Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. as she made her runway debut with her celebrity mum Tuesday. The duo ruled the catwalk while Williams' presented her S by Serena collection created to celebrate "women who turn fear into courage and doubt into confidence." "It's really important for me to be all-inclusive. I really love the word inclusivity and not exclusivity — I think that's just better," she told Glamourbackstage. "I think it's so important for everyone to feel like they can see an outfit and think, 'Oh, that looks like me and I feel good in it.' It doesn't matter what color they are." Celebrity guests at Williams' star-studded fashion show included celebrity guests Kim Kardashian West, La La Anthony, Ashley Graham, Dascha Polanco and husband Alexis Ohanian, USA Today reports.