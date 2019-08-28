Hilarische voor-en-na-foto’s tonen impact van het moederschap

Mama worden, je tekent ervoor of niet. Je leven krijgt in ieder geval een serieuze wending, zo wordt heel duidelijk uit deze voor-en-na-foto’s.
Mama worden is een heel mooie ervaring, maar er hangen ook enkele schaduwkantjes aan vast.
Wereld van verschil
De Instagrampagina ‘gottoddlered’ lijst een hele resem voorbeelden op van mensen die ervoor gekozen hebben om een of meerdere kinderen te krijgen. De foto’s geven hun leven weer van voor en na het moederschap. Een wereld van verschil, dus.
Klik op het pijltje naar rechts om de voor-en-na-foto’s te bekijken.
View this post on Instagram
From hot to cool. In the worst possible way. #wcw #gottoddlered . . . #childhoodunplugged #motherhood_unveiled #momlife #dadlife #humor #motherhood #funnydads #reallife #parenthood #fatherhood #dads #moms #parentlife #toddlers #parentproblems #dadsofinstagram #momsofinstagram #motherhoodunplugged #instamoms #clickinmoms #honestparenting #realparenting #parenthoodunplugged
View this post on Instagram
I love these submissions in which the before is a non-parent sitting in a wide-open space, peacefully enjoying nature and solitude, and the after is invaded by children, the scourge of silence, the devourers of all that is tranquil, the enemies of all personal space! #wcw #womancrushwednesday #gottoddlered