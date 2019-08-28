Hilarische voor-en-na-foto’s tonen impact van het moederschap

Instagram / @gottoddlered

Mama worden, je tekent ervoor of niet. Je leven krijgt in ieder geval een serieuze wending, zo wordt heel duidelijk uit deze voor-en-na-foto’s.

Mama worden is een heel mooie ervaring, maar er hangen ook enkele schaduwkantjes aan vast.



Wereld van verschil

De Instagrampagina ‘gottoddlered’ lijst een hele resem voorbeelden op van mensen die ervoor gekozen hebben om een of meerdere kinderen te krijgen. De foto’s geven hun leven weer van voor en na het moederschap. Een wereld van verschil, dus.

Klik op het pijltje naar rechts om de voor-en-na-foto’s te bekijken.