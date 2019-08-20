IN BEELD. In dit restaurant eet je Pikachu en zijn vriendjes op

Als echte Pokémonfan heb je vast een hele reeks kaarten en knuffels in je bezit en speel je dagelijks het verslavende Pokémon Go-spel. Maar wist je dat je in Tokio kan smullen van gerechten die als twee druppels water lijken op Pikachu, Snorlax en Jigglypuff? Allen daarheen!
De Japanse hoofdstad is helemaal in de ban van de animatiereeks Pokémon. Je vindt er meerdere Pokémon Centers, waar je alles te weten komt over de populaire animévriendjes. In één van die Centers is onlangs het eerste Pokémon Café geopend.
Niet alleen de decoratie draait rond Pikachu en zijn vrienden, want je drinkt er ook uit Pokémonbalkopjes. Maar daar houdt het niet op. Het café schotelt je Pikachu Curry of Snorlax hamburger voor. Eet je liever vegetarisch? Dan ga je voor de Bulbasaur veggieburger. Als dessert neem je een roze Jigglypuff cheesecake of een Gengar smoothie. Als je die schattige kunstwerkjes durft op te eten tenminste!
