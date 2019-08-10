De hashtag #celluLIT maakt geen pu(n)t van cellulitis

Sinaasappelhuid, puttekes, cellulitis… Hoe je het ook wil noemen, het is oké. Net zoals het oké is om je er niet voor te schamen. Cellulitis is nu eenmaal een fenomeen waar velen van ons mee te maken krijgen. Reclamecampagnes proberen ons het tegendeel te bewijzen, maar de hashtag #celluLIT wil komaf maken met dat taboe.
Cellulitis, het klinkt als een of andere tropische, besmettelijke ziekte. Nochtans is niets minder waar. Heel wat mensen krijgen te maken met sinaasappelhuid. En toch doen we er alles uit om die onschuldige putjes te verbergen.
Perfecte poep?
Op sociale media en in de pers is het makkelijk om te denken dat jij de enige bent die niet beschikt over een ‘perfect’ glad achterwerk. Een tripje naar het plaatselijke zwembad doet je echter al snel beseffen dat dat een leugen is. Het menselijk lichaam staat nu eenmaal bol van de zogenaamde imperfecties en dat maakt het net zo interessant. Hoe hard Photoshop ook z’n best doet om ons complexen aan te praten. Het model Iskra Lawrence begon daarom op Instagram met de hashtag #celluLIT. Die is bedoeld om vrouwenlichamen in een realistischer daglicht te plaatsen en om te pleiten voor minder fotobewerking in de media. Op Instagram is het initiatief alvast een succes en deelden al meer dan 18.000 gebruikers foto’s van hun #celluLIT. Laat het dus een extra duwtje in de rug zijn om die putjes in de toekomst niet meer te verbergen.
Oh hey #celluLIT… Today and everyday I’m sharing my AerieREALism! To me that’s getting to such a comfortable place with myself that I don’t care what anyone thinks of me. I’m on day 6 of my no makeup challenge and I couldn’t feel more confident and grateful to be in my body and skin. Life’s so much easier when you live it for YOU Not for someone else’s beauty ideal, someone else’s validation, or a socially constructed perfection. Being you and doing you is always enough Can’t wait for you to share your REALism and read all about them in the comments😍 📸📸📸 @diggzy #aeriereal #aeriepartner #selflove #bodyconfidence #nophotoshop #realisbeautiful #bodypledge
I spent so many years hiding my thighs because I felt so much shame about my cellulite. I spent summers sweltering in jeans, insisting I was comfortable, simply because I didn't dare slip on shorts and show the world the truth. I've slathered creams, tried exercises, and even spent a very uncomfortable hour wrapped in serum and saran wrap in hopes of "improving the texture" – but the truth is, nothing will smooth my stems, and that's okay. No mark, scar, lump, or bump will ever get me to cover up again. So here they are, in their cell-u-lit glory, my pale thunder thighs are stepping out for the season. 🦵🏻🦵🏻🦵🏻🦵🏻🦵🏻#iammyownbodygoals #mybodyisseasonless #honoryourcurves #celebratemysize #visiblyplussize #fatfashion #fatshion #plussize #cellulite #cellulit #thickthighssavelives #thunderthighs #bopo #bopowarrior #bodypositive #bodypositivity #selflove #summerstyle2019 #summerstyle #plussizesummer #jeanshorts #summerbody