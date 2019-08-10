De hashtag #celluLIT maakt geen pu(n)t van cellulitis

View this post on Instagram

Oh hey #celluLIT… Today and everyday I’m sharing my AerieREALism! To me that’s getting to such a comfortable place with myself that I don’t care what anyone thinks of me. I’m on day 6 of my no makeup challenge and I couldn’t feel more confident and grateful to be in my body and skin. Life’s so much easier when you live it for YOU Not for someone else’s beauty ideal, someone else’s validation, or a socially constructed perfection. Being you and doing you is always enough Can’t wait for you to share your REALism and read all about them in the comments😍 📸📸📸 @diggzy #aeriereal #aeriepartner #selflove #bodyconfidence #nophotoshop #realisbeautiful #bodypledge