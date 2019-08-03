IN BEELD. Deze fotograaf legt de bizarre momenten van een huwelijksfeest vast op camera

Een huwelijksfeest is voor een fotograaf vaak stressen, alles moet natuurlijk mooi op beeld staan: van het ja-woord tot de gasten en de taart. Maar fotograaf Ian Weldon doet daar niet aan mee, hij legt net de momenten achter de schermen vast.

“ik ben geen bruiloftsfotograaf, maar een fotograaf die bruiloften fotografeert”, zegt de Brit aan de BBC. Ian behandelt een bruiloft dan ook als een onderwerp voor een documentaire. “Alleen zo kan je het echte leven op beeld vangen. Als alles in scène is gezet, ziet elke bruiloft er hetzelfde uit.”

Absurd







De favoriete foto van Ian is de foto van een bruid, waarop ook twee mensen te zien zijn die wel heel erg innig aan het kussen zijn met elkaar. “Toen realiseerde ik me dat een bruiloft meer is dan het bruidspaar. Een huwelijk is een serieuze aangelegenheid, maar tegelijkertijd is het ook een plek van absurditeit. Dat vind ik heel interessant.”

Ian bracht nu zelfs een boek uit: ‘I Am Not a Wedding Photographer’. Zou jij deze man uitnodigen voor de mooiste dag van je leven?

