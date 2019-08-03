IN BEELD. Deze fotograaf legt de bizarre momenten van een huwelijksfeest vast op camera

Een huwelijksfeest is voor een fotograaf vaak stressen, alles moet natuurlijk mooi op beeld staan: van het ja-woord tot de gasten en de taart. Maar fotograaf Ian Weldon doet daar niet aan mee, hij legt net de momenten achter de schermen vast.
“ik ben geen bruiloftsfotograaf, maar een fotograaf die bruiloften fotografeert”, zegt de Brit aan de BBC. Ian behandelt een bruiloft dan ook als een onderwerp voor een documentaire. “Alleen zo kan je het echte leven op beeld vangen. Als alles in scène is gezet, ziet elke bruiloft er hetzelfde uit.”
Absurd
De favoriete foto van Ian is de foto van een bruid, waarop ook twee mensen te zien zijn die wel heel erg innig aan het kussen zijn met elkaar. “Toen realiseerde ik me dat een bruiloft meer is dan het bruidspaar. Een huwelijk is een serieuze aangelegenheid, maar tegelijkertijd is het ook een plek van absurditeit. Dat vind ik heel interessant.”
Ian bracht nu zelfs een boek uit: ‘I Am Not a Wedding Photographer’. Zou jij deze man uitnodigen voor de mooiste dag van je leven?
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
A photograph every day for a week from a selected wedding. Some unseen and maybe even some wedding-y kind of photographs. Week-3, Theresa & Fillipo, Naples – 2017 #ianweldon #weddingphotography #iamnotaweddingphotographer #bride #groom #wedding #italy #naples #italywedding #italianwedding #martinparr #martinparrfoundation
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
Martin Parr @martinparrstudio presents this very special episode of Outerfocus. Yes, you read that right. With my exhibition, I Am Not A Wedding Photographer, opening today – 26th June 2019 – we thought it fitting I be interviewed for an episode of Outerfocus. And, as @martinparrfdn are hosting the exhibition and have co-published my book with @rrbphotobooks we thought it fitting Martin be the host. Link in bio at @outerfocuspodcast While I was in Bristol last week installing the exhibition (mostly pointing and drinking tea) we sat down and discussed how the work came about. I wasn’t nervous at all. For your listening pleasure, Outerfocus presents – Martin Parr in conversation with, Ian Weldon. The exhibition, I Am Not A Wedding Photographer runs at the Foundation from 16th June to 10th August 2019 . Visit the Martin Parr Foundation, Bristol – Wednesday to Saturday, 11am to 6pm – to see the first exhibition of Wedding Photography in the UK within an art photography context. SaveTheDate / 16 JUL 2019 join the Martin Parr Foundation, Bristol, for I Am Not A Wedding Photographer, the Wedding Party! The event will be held at the Foundation on 16 JUL from 6.30pm, and is sponsored by our friends and neighbours Lost and Grounded Brewers. The evening will include a cake, wedding music, and maybe even a first dance with Ian Weldon and MartinParr. Dress code – we’ll be wearing our wedding attire, please join us. If you would like to attend the wedding party please RSVP to [email protected]martinparrfoundation.org before 12 JUL 2019. #ianweldon #outerfocuspodcast #photographypodcast #iamnotaweddingphotographer #documentaryphotography #martinparr #martinparrfoundation #weddingphotography #wedding #photographyexhibition #photographyhistory
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
A photograph every day for a week from a selected wedding. Some unseen and maybe even some wedding-y kind of photographs. Week-2, Claire & Sam. North Yorkshire 2015 #ianweldon #weddingphotography #iamnotaweddingphotographer #bride #groom #wedding #richmond #northyorkshire #yorkshirewedding #martinparr #martinparrfoundation
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
IAN WELDON ARTIST TALK AND BOOK SIGNING Continuing the ongoing series of FREE artist talks, and to coincide with the exhibition I Am Not A Wedding Photographer, Ian Weldon will discuss his photographic practice. I Am Not A Wedding Photographer – on display at the Martin Parr Foundation 26 JUN to 10 AUG – presents the first exhibition of wedding photography in the UK within an art photography context. I Am Not A Wedding Photographer the photobook, published by the @martinparrfdn and @rrbphotobooks , will be available at the event. 23.07.2019 7pm (doors 6.30pm) FREE / booking essential https://www.martinparrfoundation.org/events/ian-weldon/ #ianweldon #iamnotaweddingphotographer #martinparr #martinparrfoundation #bristol #photographyexhibition #documentaryphotography #weddingphotography
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
The next exhibition at the Martin Parr Foundation (@martinparrfdn) will be I Am Not A Wedding Photographer, on display 26 JUN to 10 AUG 2019. The Foundation and Ian Weldon – photographer and author of the @outerfocuspodcast – present the first exhibition of wedding photography in the UK within an art photography context. On 16th July 2019 join us for the, I Am Not A Wedding Photographer – the Wedding Party. Think first dance, wedding cake… More details to follow shortly……. #ianweldon #iamnotaweddingphotographer #martinparr #martinparrfoundation #bristol #weddingphotography #wedding #documentaryphotography #groupshot #buffet
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram