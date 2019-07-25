Natalie Imbruglia verwacht eerste kindje dankzij spermadonor

Natalie Imbruglia is zwanger van haar eerste kindje. Dat maakte de 44-jarige zangeres en actrice zelf bekend via Instagram. Imbruglia onderging een succesvolle IVF-behandeling.
De Australische, bekend van de hit ‘Torn’, zegt dat haar vrienden en familie al langer weten dat ze graag moeder wou worden. “Ik ben dankbaar dat dit kan met behulp van een IVF-behandeling en een spermadonor”, post ze op Instagram. Het kindje wordt verwacht in het najaar.
I’m very happy to announce that I have just signed a record deal with BMG!! What an AMAZING team. I have been busy writing for the past year and a half and can’t wait to share these new songs with you all!!!! And as you can see from the pic.. there is another announcement… (no I haven’t swallowed a watermelon). I’m expecting my first child this Autumn. For those of you that know me, this has been something I have wanted for a very long time and I’m blessed that this is possible with the help of IVF and a sperm donor-I won’t be saying anything more on that publicly. I’m so excited about this next adventure… a new album and I’m going to be a mum! 🎶🤰🏻🎉😍❤️✨
In dezelfde Instagrampost heeft Imbruglia nog heuglijk nieuws te melden. De zangeres heeft een nieuw platencontract te pakken bij het label BMG. Ze werkt al anderhalf jaar aan nieuwe muziek. Wanneer we het resultaat kunnen horen, is nog niet duidelijk.