Astrid Coppens deelt foto waarop ze borstvoeding geeft: “Meest magische gevoel ooit”

Breastfeeding your child is the most magical feeling. Just a little message to all the mommies-to-be if you are doubting to breastfeed or not, you should really consider to go for breastfeeding. I am so happy I made that decision. It is not always easy in the beginning and breastfeeding asks a lot of patience and endurance, but it is so rewarding ! 🤱🏻 . . . #rockingchair #rockingseat #bamboomofficial #babygirl #breastfeeding #borstvoeding #borstvoedingsmama #billieraycoppens #myfirstcollection @anita_since1886_belux #newborn #proudparents #momlife #dadlife #parents #family #happiness #baby #babylove #maternity #grateful #babyfashion #babyfever #babies #loveyou #babyroom